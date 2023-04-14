Home Sports Heidenheim submits and looks at Hamburger SV
Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim has climbed to a direct promotion spot for the time being. Coach Frank Schmidt’s team won 3-0 (3-0) at Hannover 96 on Friday and overtook Hamburger SV (53) with 54 points. The Hanseatic League are guests on Saturday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the 2nd Bundesliga and on Sky, as well as on Sport1) at 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Jan-Niklas Beste (31st minute), striker Tim Kleindienst (35th) with his 21st goal of the season and Denis Thomalla (45th + 4) scored for Heidenheim. Hannover 96 missed a penalty kick by Maximilian Beier (82nd) ​​and remains in the middle of the table with 34 points after just one win from eleven games in the second half of the season.

The hosts started with a lot of force in front of 25,200 spectators after the many setbacks such as the 1:6 at Hamburger SV or the 0:1 in the derby at Eintracht Braunschweig. A shot by Derrick Köhn hit the underside of the bar after six minutes.

Heidenheim initially seemed a bit unsure after the bitter 1-0 draw against St. Pauli last Saturday. Then the candidate for promotion showed his efficiency: With the first shot on goal, Beste put his team in the lead. With the second chance, striker Kleindienst increased the lead to 2-0 with a lob over 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler just four minutes later after best preparatory work.

The guest also used the third opportunity mercilessly: Thomalla headed in shortly before the break after a corner kick to make it 0:3 from a 96 perspective.

Hannover tried to get back into the game after the break and were unlucky again. Heidenheim’s Florian Pick saved a Phil Neumann header just before the line (54′). In the final phase, Beier missed the greatest chance to make it 3-1: the U-20 international failed to take a penalty kick from Heidenheim keeper Kevin Müller (82′).

