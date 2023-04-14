Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim has climbed to a direct promotion spot for the time being. Coach Frank Schmidt’s team won 3-0 (3-0) at Hannover 96 on Friday and overtook Hamburger SV (53) with 54 points. The Hanseatic League are guests on Saturday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the 2nd Bundesliga and on Sky, as well as on Sport1) at 1. FC Kaiserslautern. Jan-Niklas Beste (31st minute), striker Tim Kleindienst (35th) with his 21st goal of the season and Denis Thomalla (45th + 4) scored for Heidenheim. Hannover 96 missed a penalty kick by Maximilian Beier (82nd) ​​and remains in the middle of the table with 34 points after just one win from eleven games in the second half of the season.

The hosts started with a lot of force in front of 25,200 spectators after the many setbacks such as the 1:6 at Hamburger SV or the 0:1 in the derby at Eintracht Braunschweig. A shot by Derrick Köhn hit the underside of the bar after six minutes.

Heidenheim initially seemed a bit unsure after the bitter 1-0 draw against St. Pauli last Saturday. Then the candidate for promotion showed his efficiency: With the first shot on goal, Beste put his team in the lead. With the second chance, striker Kleindienst increased the lead to 2-0 with a lob over 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler just four minutes later after best preparatory work.

The guest also used the third opportunity mercilessly: Thomalla headed in shortly before the break after a corner kick to make it 0:3 from a 96 perspective.

Hannover tried to get back into the game after the break and were unlucky again. Heidenheim’s Florian Pick saved a Phil Neumann header just before the line (54′). In the final phase, Beier missed the greatest chance to make it 3-1: the U-20 international failed to take a penalty kick from Heidenheim keeper Kevin Müller (82′).

Fürth deserves to win

SpVgg Greuther has taken the next big step towards staying in the class and massively increased SSV Jahn Regensburg’s concerns about relegation. In the Bavarian duel, the Franconians won 2-1 (0-0) on Friday evening and extended their lead over Jahn to nine points. Prince Owusu (48th minute) gave the guests the lead in front of 12,570 spectators, Julian Green (66th) converted a hand penalty and Dickson Abiama (77th) turned the game around.

Without their top scorer Branimir Hrgota, who was suspended, the game association initially found few gaps in the Regensburg defense. The Upper Palatinate were the better team and combined again and again in the Fürth penalty area. The fact that there was still no goal after 45 minutes was due to Regensburg’s weakness in the end and Fürth’s strong goalkeeper Andreas Linde.

Regensburg owed their lead to Gideon Jung after the restart. The Fürth defender hit the ball so that Owusu only had to push in. With the substitution of Abiama, the Franconians then developed more and more opportunities. The equalizer by Green and Abiama’s flick to make it 2-1 was well deserved. In the final phase, Jahn turned up the heat again, but Linde held on to the lead.