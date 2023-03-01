Home Sports Heienken Cup, Jacques Raynaud new CEO of EPCR
Sports

by admin
The Six Nations for clubs with the addition of the best South African teams. A few simple words to explain what they are the Heineken Cup, the rugby Champions, and the Challenge Cup, the Europa League oval. Two competitions organized by EPCR, an acronym that stands for European Professional Club Rugby, like, broadly speaking, UEFA for football. And from today there is a new general manager, CEO, Chief Executive Officer, to make the European cups grow even more, to expand the markets and the business. It’s about Jacques Raynaud, with a career entirely in the media, from Eurosport to Sky, between Italy and Germany, a manager who was head of sport for Sky Italia, Executive Vice President, and of Sky media, advertising sales. A manager who has never hidden his passion for rugby, including France, and who was on the board of cycling Team Sky during the Wiggins and Froome years. Raynaud beat all the competitors and with his appointment, which is based on experience, credibility and professionalism, the direction of EPCR seems clear, maximizing media revenues. Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup, with Benetton in the running, round of 16 at home against the Irish of Connacht, in Italy can be seen on Sky Sport. Cups return on the first weekend of April. With a big good luck to Jacques Raynaud from the whole Sky Sports team.

