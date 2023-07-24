Heineken launches its new responsible driving campaign – Sport Marketing News

HeinekenF1’s global partner, today unveiled its latest global creative campaign “When You Drive, Never Drink”, titled “The Best Driver”. The campaign features the current F1 World Champion and Heineken 0.0 ambassador, Max Verstappenbring its influence to help promote responsible drinking.

In the new campaign, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver is portrayed socializing with friends and is repeatedly chosen to take on the role of designated driver, as “The best driver”. However, the film wants to highlight that the choice of driver should not be made by choosing the most capable driver, but those who have not drunk alcohol throughout the evening.

The creative was inspired by new research that has highlighted some of the arbitrary reasons for selecting a designated driver: the driving experience, the enjoyment or simply the person who volunteers. Through this new campaign, Heineken aims to emphasize that when it comes to going home after a night out, the only person you choose to get behind the wheel should be one who hasn’t been drinking alcohol.

Max Verstappen he has declared: “As an F1 driver, making the right choices both on and off the track is vital to success. When driving, having that clarity and decisiveness, particularly when it comes to safety, is key. In addition to working on an exciting upcoming gaming initiative with Heineken called Player 0.0, I’m proud to be an ambassador for Heineken 0.0 to help support responsible drinking for motorsports fans around the world. The campaign was a lot of fun to shoot and I hope everyone not only enjoys the film but also carries away the important message behind it.”

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head of Heineken Brand he has declared: “When You Drive Never Drink is a message we hold dear and it continues to be at the forefront of our long-standing partnership with F1. As the racing season begins to heat up over the summer months, we are thrilled to launch the latest phase of this campaign that we first started in 2016. As we enjoy the incredible action on the track, it’s important to remember that when it comes to choosing a designated driver when out with friends, the ‘best driver’ is always the one who hasn’t been drinking”.

Bruno Bertelli, Global CEO LePub, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide, CCO Publicis Groupe Italyhe has declared: “Heineken continues to be a key player when it comes to responsible consumption. In its witty way, the brand has always been culturally aware and sensitive to global issues and the younger generation. “When You Drive Never Drink” is in fact a long-standing project and a consistent pillar of the brand that Heineken can boast and stand behind. Drinking and driving come with significant risks and consequences, and who better to convey this key message than one of the world‘s most famous drivers? Max Verstappen was thus enlisted, becoming the foremost promoter of safe racing. This approach creatively addresses the brand’s commitment to building an impressive platform that exemplifies brand equity and impact at scale.”