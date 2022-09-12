Original title: Heiner: Bayern must retain as much as 70% of the shares The reaction of fans to the European Super League says it all

Live it, September 12th. Before the Champions League match against Barcelona, ​​Bayern Chairman Heiner was interviewed by the Daily Sports Daily, and he talked about topics such as Bayern’s philosophy.

What is the organization of Bayern like?

Heiner: “We excluded professional football from the club’s normal activities, which allowed Bayern to focus on football. We also sold 25% of our shares to three external partners: Adidas, Audi and Allianz, 75 % of the shares remain with the club.”

“When the idea to build the Allianz Arena came into being, Hoeness and Rummenigge, who were in charge of the club at the time, were in desperate need of money, so they sold 25% of their shares to these companies that were also our sponsors. That’s what we do. Way, we’re very happy, especially because not only have we been successful competitively, we’re also in very good financial shape.”

Are you worried that Bayern will be owned by businessmen from other countries?

Heiner: “No, because our statutes clearly state that in Bayern the football club must keep up to 70% of the shares, if the owner owns 100% then he will be able to decide what to do, if you have a boss, Then the boss will decide everything, for better or for worse.”

Can Barcelona adopt this model?

Heiner: “I don’t want to talk about other clubs because I don’t know the specifics, but you have to know that in Germany we have the 50+1 rule, which means the clubs are obliged to keep this percentage of shares.”

As president of a club, is it better to be closer to football or to be a good general manager?

Heiner: “I think the president has to be passionate about football, we work for the fans, for our 290,000 members or fans who come to the stadium every day to support us. There will be 75,000 people in the stadium for Bayern vs. They work. If the chairman doesn’t have a passion for football, I don’t think it will work well, of course you need to know how to command, but you can’t lose the passion for football.”

like laporta

Heiner: “Just like that, we’ll meet again and have lunch on Tuesday, I’ve known him for 20 years.”

Do you keep in touch?

Heiner: “Yes, we meet at different competitions, at UEFA and FIFA conferences. I’ve been in all of these meetings as CEO of Adidas and we met a few times. , we appreciate each other.”

As the CEO of Adidas, you must have negotiated with Florentino

Heiner: “Yes, he’s a very good negotiator.”

What do you think of the European Super League?

Heiner: “Everything you do is always in the interest of the fans and the reaction of the fans speaks for itself. I need to say that I love the Champions League because it is a very exciting game. The best clubs compete here. If you look at the quarter-finals or the quarter-finals, the most prestigious clubs play each other, there’s always Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern, Manchester City, Liverpool and many more.”

