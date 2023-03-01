There is a truly unmissable Netflix series. Is titled The Man Who Wanted to See It Alldates from 2021, was financed with a crowdfunding su Kickstarter and tells the story of Heinz Stücke, a German gentleman now over 80 years old who in 1962 he set off from Hövelhoff, Germany on his bicycle and toured the world for the next 50 years and beyond.

Heinz Stücke, the man who wanted to see everything

Heinz Stücke has not written books, there is no website of his and he has no social profiles. But that didn’t mean his story wasn’t known, and not only in the world of cycle tourists and travelers who in the last century told each other orally the story of this mythological globetrotter. One of the ways that Heinz Stücke has adopted to earn money and continue to travel, as well as doing odd jobs in the places where he passed, was also to sell his photos – over 100,000 – and his story to magazines, magazines and newspapers. Even Italians, as can be clearly seen in the Netflix documentary.

And already the idea of a man who for over half a century lived on the street, with a bicycle, a tent and the little necessary to cover himself and eattraveling the length and breadth of the world between deserts, steppes, plateaus and passes at an altitude of four thousand meters, metropolises and countries from another historical era, is a good reason to watch the Netflix series.

AND on 22 August 1962 when Heinz Stücke leaves his small town in North Rhine-Westphalia: a factory job with few prospects, an oppressive father with whom he has a conflicted relationship, 20 years and the desire to see the world are more than enough to get on the saddle with the equivalent of 300 dollars in his pocket and a tent to spend the night in.

To give a historical perspective: in 1962 the Berlin Wall had just been built, the Beatles were still almost unknown, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin hadn’t landed on the moon. In the time Heinz Stücke has traveled the world, the world has changed: the decolonization of African states, the cold war, the fall of the Wall and the dissolution of the Soviet Unionthe birth of the Internet, the opening of China to the world and its affirmation as an economic power, and many other epochal events of the so-called Short Century which would take a year of school just to mention them all.

And he, Heinz Stücke experienced all this from a definitely unique point of viewthat of his bicycle: in his more than 50 years of wandering he estimates he has traveled over 600,000 km and crossed 257 nations on the 5 continents. Already so, an incredible story. But there are other reasons to see the Netflix series The Man Who Wanted to See It All.

The Man Who Wanted to See It All: perché vedere la serie Netflix su Heinz Stücke

In addition to the amazement at this story, there are at least 5 reasons to watch the Netflix series The Man Who Wanted to See It All su Heinz Stücke.

1. Memorabilia

Heinz Stücke is a child of his time, analogue and material, and he kept and cataloged everything, All kinds of memorabilia: from the maps with which he traveled to the bicycle saddles, from the photos – as mentioned, but it is worth repeating, over 100,0000 – to 28,000 pages of reflections and notes, and more radios with which he kept himself informed, passports, newspaper clippings, everyday objects. His house in Hövelhoff is becoming a museum of a world that has now disappeared.

2. The bicycle

Not only his bicycle, the same one with which he set off and traveled in over half a century, which would already be a hymn to technology – robust, reliable, practical and easy to fix – against the complexity of technology. But his considerations on the bicycle: at a certain point says the bike was his ‘true passport’that if he had arrived on foot in the places where he was he would not have had the same welcome he had on the saddle of his bike, which aroused amazement in the eyes of those who met him and the disposition of mind to welcome him, help him, make him company even just for the time of a meal.

3. The extended family

Heinz Stücke never married, had no children, he did not have a family in the traditional sense of the word. And it’s one of the topics she talks about with old friends and sisters when she gets home. But incredibly, through letters and postcards that she somehow managed to send and receive around the world, he created a sort of extended family of people that he kept in touch with all those years and which over time he has visited several times. He even managed to be godfather to the son of a couple he met in the middle of the Sahara…

4. The world before globalization

At one point Heinz Stücke makes a reflection that anyone who has traveled even on Interrail before globalization and before the Internet cannot fail to feel his own: then traveling meant dealing with the unknown. Yes, there were geographical maps and road maps, there were the first travel guides, a few photos and summary practical information, at most you had seen a few photos from some reportage. But you certainly couldn’t choose where to pitch your tent by consulting Google Maps, you hadn’t already seen images of any remote place in the world on Google Images, you hadn’t booked a bed through the Internet, you hadn’t already burnt the magic of discovery and surprise via digital. That world no longer existsand one of Heinz Stücke’s friends rightly says that what Heinz did today is now definitively unrepeatable.

5. L’Ikigai

Ikigai is a Japanese term that expresses the concept of goal in life, something to keep living for. Each of us has his own Ikigai, and it’s all about finding and understanding it. Not all of us have the telos, the ultimate goal, of traveling the world by bicycle for a lifetime. Nor probably would we all have the ability to do it, the inner strength and fortitude. But Heinz’s Ikigai leaves us a legacy that is worth knowing, even in comparison that Heinz has with the childhood friends with whom he reconnects the threads after 50 years. At one point he says: in life we ​​are always missing something, and we will not be able to have or do everythingand that’s what keeps us going.

