article by Nicholas Pucci

Perhaps very few know that when Fabian Cancellara, in 2010, achieved the double Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix, he was not the first Swiss to have accomplished the feat. Almost a century before the champion from Bern, in fact, the exploit succeeded by Heinrich “Heiri” Suter, a champion who over the course of the 1920s signed the rolls of honor of enormously prestigious racing more than once. Just like the two classic monument-pavé tiles.

Heiri, the youngest of a famous family of six brothers, all cyclists with more than satisfactory results, was born on 10 July 1899 in Gränichen, in the Canton of Aargau, and during a professional career that began in 1918 and came to an end even in 1946 (!!!), proves to be a gifted racer on all terrains.

Effectively, manages to excel not only in the main competition of his country, the Meisterschaft von Zürich (also known as the Championship of Zurich), even six times between 1919 and 1929which has a hilly profile, to which can be added five national titles between 1920 and 1929, but also in races such as Bordeaux-Paris, 1925a real marathon given the mileage over 600 and which requires runners to run behind darny in the second part of the competition, the Paris-Tours, 1926 and 1927which is properly suited to sprinters, and the Grand Prix Wolber, 1922 and 1925, a sort of unofficial world road championship held in France at the time and reserved for riders placed in the first three places of the major Belgian, French, Italian and Swiss classics.

In 1923, however, Suter entered the legend of cycling by force, going to get the flowers destined for the winner of two classic-monumentsas until then no one has succeeded in the same season. It begins on March 18 with the Tour of Flandersnow in its seventh edition after the beginnings of 1913, the interruption between 1915 and 1918 due to the First World War, and six successes that have embellished the palmares of the home riders, in order Paul Deman (first in Roubaix in 1920), Marcel Buysse, Henri Van Lerberghe, Jules Van Hevel (who in turn will triumph in the “queen of the classics” in 1924), René Vermandel and Leon Devos. Between Ghent and Ghent, where the race starts and ends, there are 243 kilometers to cover and two walls to climb, the Tiegemberg and what is now known as Old Kwaremont, and if three men break away from the platoon of 86 riders registered for the race, the two Flemings Charles Deruyter, who wears the colors of Gurtner-Hutchinson, and Albert Dejonghe, in La Francaise jersey and already winner of Paris-Roubaix in 1922, find themselves in company own of Suter, teammate of Deruyter. And when the three pacesetters, after more than 9 hours of effort, they show up on the finish straight, the two Belgians are slipped by the Swiss, who thus becomes the first foreign rider to win the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Two weeks later, on April 1, 1923, the 24th edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, 270 kilometers between Le Vesinet and the Avenue des Villas, where the finish is judged. And of the 88 runners who line up at the start, on a day enlivened by a beautiful spring sun, 23 of them play for the victory in the sprint, with Marcel Huot who launches himself on the finish line but is overtaken by Suter, an excellent sprinter who imposes himself in front of the two Belgians Vermandel and Felix Sellier.

Heiri Suter, who in order not to miss anything in his career will also be Swiss champion of the middle distance, trained by his older brother Paul who in the same 1923, in Zurich, wins the World Championship in the specialty, he thus becomes the first rider from his country to excel in the classic-monument, and if that Flanders-Roubaix double has really succeeded only a few, to find an heir in the red cross jersey he will have to wait for a train. Named Fabian Cancellara… but he has a lot of water to pass under the bridge.