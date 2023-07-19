Hejda is enthusiastic about the student from Pilsen. At eighteen, he has the insight of thirty-year-old boys, praises the Benjamin

Other candidates for the position next to him are Robin Hranáč and Liberian Sampson Dweh. He is on the roster of Pilsen for the upcoming season, but he is still not officially a Viktoria player. It still belongs to the second division Vyškov. “The club is intensively discussing the form of Dweh’s engagement in Pilsen,” said club press spokesman Václav Hanzlík.

According to Hejda, Viktoria has extra motivation due to the messed up spring. “The spring didn’t go well for us, there is a lot of room for improvement. I wouldn’t want to compare us with Prague’s S. We didn’t have a good spring, now we want to make up for it,” said Hejda, who initially found the training sessions of new coach Miroslav Koubek difficult.

“The first week of preparation was critical for me. But it was fast, intense, we had a challenging week quickly. I still feel young, I gave it,” said the 33-year-old stopper, who set a personal goal for the season. “Usually I only look at team goals. But now I will set one personal goal. I would not like to end the season without a goal. I want to score one, two, ” said Hejda with a smile.

