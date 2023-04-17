Home » Hejkal also managed the second save and Hradec ended the streak. We should push, ordered Koubk’s assistant
Hejkal also managed the second save and Hradec ended the streak. We should push, ordered Koubk's assistant

Boleslav was under a spell for Hradec for half a year. The black and white team in exile since last October lost to Pardubice, Slovácko, Bohemians, Boleslav, Jablonec and Sparta. It worked on the seventh attempt, also thanks to a successful first half. Hradec took a two-goal lead against Budějovice -⁠ and it didn’t have to stay with him alone.

“We knew what was at stake and we entered the match accordingly. We haven’t had such a start for a long time, we created three or four scoring opportunities by the fifth minute. Unfortunately, we still don’t behave like adults in the penalty area, we should press harder there,” emphasized Hejkal.

Hradec managed the first half well, but after the break started to have problems. Goalkeeper Pavol Bajza pushed Quadri Adediran’s shot onto the crossbar, and Lukáš Čmelík’s contact goal fell too late from Budějovic’s point of view. “It’s a shame that there was a break. If we had played 90 minutes straight, we would have managed the match without any major problems. Budějovice had to do something and change something during the break,” Hejkal admitted.

“We knew that Dynamo is very strong on the ball, which was confirmed. Stoppers Havel and Králik started to come out and add to that very strong players on the ball like Hellebrand or Hora, it started to cause us problems. Budějovice knew that we had problems with attack, thanks to that they beat us in the cup, and it showed in the second half as well. We managed it with luck,” Hejkal said.

His team followed up the victory in Brno and won 2:1 for the second time in a row. Despite personnel troubles. Not only coach Koubek, who is speculated in the corridors that he will end up in Hradec after the season, is marauding, but also defenders Čihák and Ševčík. “In addition, Leibl only trained the day before the match and would not last the whole match. We would like to strengthen the defense, but instead we solve it with offensive players, against Budějovice, forwards Trusa or Dvořák alternated. And the stopper was played by the usual midfielder Smrž,” recounted Hejkal. “But it doesn’t matter, everything bad is good for something.”

Last season, Hradec played as a rookie in the group for the title and can repeat it this year. On the assumption that in the last three rounds of the regular season, they manage to jump the sixth Olomouc. The three-point deficit can be erased, the first chance will come next Sunday in Pardubice. “Our first task was to get closer to rescue as soon as possible, and this win has moved us a lot closer to that. In theory, we can still fall into the lower group, but it is still true that we want to bring the league to our new stadium in the summer,” explained Hejkal. “We will enjoy the victory over Budějovice and start preparing for Pardubice from Monday. We will do our best to win the derby.”

