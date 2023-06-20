Hélias Millerioux: “The Nuptse, an imperishable memory”

“What do you have left today, when your documentary comes out, of this double journey to Nuptse (2016 and 2017), this very impressive mountain close to Everest?

It is a lasting memory that transforms a life. After an ascent like that (7,742 m), we come back marked, upset. We will live with it all our lives. It is now part of my education. I had never been so committed to a side like this. The mountain is made up of experiences that allow you to move forward in your personal life, it builds you as a human being. I don’t think that, however, makes people better.

How has this mountain changed you?

Having lived this adventure sometimes allows me to be more empathetic. And conversely, this inner upheaval makes me more impatient and intolerant of human stupidity.

The last images are very strong: you truly realize the danger you have braved once you have descended to your base camp at the foot of the mountain…

Risk-taking was very important, and suddenly, while climbing, you don’t realize everything. We realize today by reviewing these images that we were in the ardor of a flamboyant youth. We were in our thirties and had a strong desire to go there, and to go all the way. We have never found so much commitment on the faces we climbed after.

Did all this experience accumulated at Nuptse help you for the other climbs?

Mountaineering is an activity of experience and maturity, so yes of course. The older you get, the more experiences you have and the more they grow in you and allow you to live a more beautiful and serene mountaineering. When you’re young, you’re a bit fiery. The Nuptse, we would never have been able to go there at 20, and yet we were very strong at that age. Over the years, you acquire knowledge and skills that will allow you to tackle major issues in an intelligent and serene way.

After your failure in 2016 at 350m from the summit, how obvious has it become to return there and succeed at all costs in this ascent?

We went there for the first time a little in scouting (2015), in order to recognize this mountain. The second year (2016), we succeeded almost the first time. But, in the end, it was probably better not. And the third year (2017), it was obvious from the start. But personally what was very complicated, because of having already spent two years in the same base camp, was to relive all that a third time, at the foot of this mountain. I was going to go back to the same rigors of concentration, commitment, preparation and personal investment. Knowing that this is all year round, because our spirit, our planning, and our way of life are oriented for this project.

Hélias Millerioux (centre) with Frédéric Degoulet and Benjamin Guigonnet. (DR)

Why is the documentary only coming out now, six years after this second successful attempt?

It was a bit of a complex story. In 2016, during our first attempt, we were not looking for media coverage. But I realized, notably thanks to Charles (Dubouloz) that people liked what we were doing and that it was important to talk about it. When we return to 2017, we have plenty of images and plenty of things to tell. But it was more for our community. And it all actually starts with a 52-minute documentary, edited by a friend but which has never been released. I present it at Montagne en Scène and at the Grenoble festival and there I am told that in terms of quality, it’s too long, and therefore too boring.

Then I showed an edit to my sponsors and they realized that we had content and that they had to help us. From there, budgets were released. With the first production company I worked with, the partners fell out and everything was shattered. We finally took over all that, saying to ourselves that we had to make our history accessible, to popularize it as much as possible. Director Hugo Clouzeau seized it and found the right angle. It was super complicated but I think we got there, the feedback is very good.

“(At Denali) if the technicality was not crazy, the commitment was gigantic”

You have just returned from Alaska, you have crossed Denali, the highest peak in North America (6,190 m). Tell us.

With friends, after having climbed Mount Logan in 2019 (documentary Les vagabonds du Logan), this time we decided to cross the Denali massif (180 km), from north to south and in complete autonomy, without outside assistance. We started on foot 50 km north of Denali, in sealskin, then we climbed and skied Denali and the fort à coeur (3,000 m drop). Our approach is a bit ethical, we did everything on foot, we avoided being dropped off by plane on the glaciers. If the technicality was not crazy, the commitment was gigantic. We crossed the entire massif in 50 days, without being able to turn back, in a dynamic of discontinuous movement. And that’s crazy. The documentary will be released next fall. »

The documentary “Nuptse” will be broadcast this fall during the Montagne en Scène festival.

