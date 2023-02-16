The military vehicle, belonging to the Tennessee National Guard, has fallen during training in Alabama

At least six people have dead this Wednesday when a military helicopter crashed in Madison County, in the US state of Alabama, according to local media reports. The aircraft, which caught fire on impact, belonged to the Tennessee National Guard and was on a routine training mission, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News.

An official from the US Department of Defense has detailed that the crashed aircraft was a Black Hawk helicopter, while the Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that it is a military helicopter, reports the aforementioned channel.

The authorities received notice of the incident at 3:00 p.m. local time. They have subsequently detailed that none of the crew have survived.