Drama with everything. Especially with a surprising course. Dortmund, which could easily have won the title in the German football league if they could have managed the last match with Mainz, has a lot to worry about. He was trailing 0-2 at half-time in the last round, while Bayern led 1-0 in Cologne. Guerreiro corrected the unfavorable situation from Dortmund’s point of view after the break, but even in this situation the title belongs to Munich

