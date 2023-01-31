Bologna, 31 January 2023 – A special evening dedicated to Lucio Dalla, on the occasion of80th anniversary of birthin which his will be celebrated poetrybut also i young artists most promising of the music scene. With that sensitivity and curiosity which, not surprisingly, has always distinguished him.

Thus was born ‘Ciao – Lucio Dalla review for innovative forms of music and creativity‘, special event planned Thursday 2 March al Theater Celebrations Of Bologna (via Zaragoza 234).

In tribute to the great singer-songwriter, several awards will be given to the more innovative artists of the current landscape. Not only that: it’s also coming the competition ‘CIAO Contest. The music of tomorrow’ dedicated to emerging artists, in an appointment that promises to become annual to pay homage to one of Dalla’s most characteristic aspects, that is, that capacity for vision that has always distinguished his artistic approach.

The event, conceived by Pressing Line and iCompany and created by the latter with the artistic direction of Massimo Bonelli, is promoted by the Lucio Dalla Foundation, in collaboration with the Municipality of Bologna and supported by the Banca di Bologna. Qn Quotidiano Nazionale (il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione, Il Giorno, Luce!) is the media partner of the event.

The prizes of ‘Ciao – Review Lucio Dalla’

To be valued will be the talent of those who have brought new visions, new approaches and new value to Italian music. The recognition will in fact be awarded to artists, works, as well as producers and talent scouts, who have contributed to innovating the Italian music scene by embodying and interpreting the visionary, experimental but also pop approach that has guided Lucio Dalla’s long career .

Prizes will be awarded for categories “artist”, “song”, “producer/talent scout”, “soundtrack” and “project” by the jury led by Massimo Bonelli. The winning artists will perform live giving the audience an exciting show.

The competition for emerging artists

Il contest, instead, it represents an important showcase for new talent who can apply for the categories “song”, with a piece they wrote and performed, and “producer”, with a song entirely arranged by them (without any genre constraint).

The artistic direction will subsequently select 10 artists for each of the two

categories. The jury itself will then choose the two winners, who will be announced on the evening of 2 March and will have the opportunity to perform on stage at the Teatro Celebrations. The inscriptions can be made no later than midnight on 13 February by filling in for free

the form on the site luciodallciao.icompany.it.

The jury

The jury of ‘Ciao – Rassegna Lucio Dalla’ will be composed Massimo Bonelli (President of the jury and Artistic Director of the review), Antonio Filippelli (Music Producer and Artistic Director), Charles Shepherd (artistic director and radio host), Giovanni Truppi (songwriter), Julia Cavaliere (journalist and music critic), Marco Missiroli (writer), Mary Vittoria Baravelli (art curator and art sharer), Nina Selvini (CEO of Astarte), Sarah Powerful (Artistic director of Numero Uno), Silvia Danielli (Billbord Italy) e Valerio Baroncini (Deputy Director of Il Resto del Carlino).

Anniversary reissues

On 4 and 5 March 1943 Lucio Dalla e Lucio Battisti they were born within 24 hours of each other. 80 years after the birth of two legends who would change Italian music forever, inspiring future generations, their incredible repertoires will be celebrated with a series of initiatives organized by Sony Music.

It starts on March 3 with the release of vinyl reissues of some of the most significant albums, in limited edition and the first time in unpublished (colored and picture disc) and numbered (500 copies) versions. on Sony Music official store there will also be exclusive vinyl editions.

Lucio Dalla, specifically, will be remembered with the publications of “1983” – which reached #1 in the sales chart 40 years ago, on splatter colored vinyl and 24Bit/192kHz remastered audio from the original tapes -, by “How deep is the sea”Of “The Day That Had Five Heads” – disc full of social themes and experimental sounds written together with the poet Roberto Roversi – e “Mon Amour / You don’t know what it is”45 rpm containing the song never released in Italy “My love”proposed for the first time on this occasion in a transparent red vinyl version.