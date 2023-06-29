Home » Helly Hanse’s branch line HH-118389225 officially released the 2024 spring and summer series Lookbook
Helly Hanse's branch line HH-118389225 officially released the 2024 spring and summer series Lookbook

Helly Hanse’s branch line HH-118389225 officially released the 2024 spring and summer series Lookbook

Norwegian high-end functional brand Helly Hansen’s branch line HH-118389225 officially released the 2024 spring and summer series, continuing to put functionality in the first place, and using a variety of high-quality fabrics and advanced technologies to make outdoor exploration stylish and fun.

In general, this series integrates practical functions with fashion aesthetics. Based on this concept, it focuses on creating casual clothing suitable for going to the mountains and going to sea. It uses modern details to expand the brand’s past style series, such as Helly Hansen’s classic 2L ARC Modular Sailing Jacket. Reborn in a cropped silhouette, the ARC Storm Shell capsule returns this time with matching trousers and a roll-top messenger bag.

It also uses technical seersucker construction to create ARC Flud trousers, crewneck sweaters and more, designed to withstand challenging environmental conditions such as high winds and wet terrain.

The above-mentioned series are expected to be launched in limited quantities at selected retailers around the world in early 2024, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

