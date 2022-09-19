Original title: Henan coach: focus on marking Wu Lei and Vargas, I am also familiar with their situation

On September 20, Beijing time, the Chinese Super League will usher in the 16th round of the make-up match. The match between Henan Songshan Longmen and Shanghai Seaport has attracted much attention because Wu Lei may start the game. At the pre-match press conference, Henan coach Javier said that he was familiar with Wu Lei and Vargas, the two big names in the Haigang team. In addition, Javier also said that the team’s striker Kalanga will continue to be out due to injury.

Javier said: “Our preparation time for this game is very short, but after we concluded, we did targeted training for Haigang. They have a lot of new aid and our state has also improved.”

Pina, a new foreign aid for the Henan team, said: “The Haigang is a traditional strong team, and its strength has increased. This game is a test for us.”

Javier said he would focus on marking Wu Lei and Vargas. “They’ve played in La Liga for a long time, and I’m familiar with their situation, but there are more capable teams in Haigang. Football is a team sport, and we’ll do our best.”

Regarding the foreign aid situation of the Henan team, Javier said that Adrian is likely to play tomorrow, “Because they let him rest in the last game, he has recovered well recently. Kalanga’s recovery depends on many factors, I hope he will play sooner than later. , the Henan team is a whole, and no individual is greater than the whole.”

Regarding the new aid Carrillo, Javier revealed that Carrillo is currently undergoing a three-day home health monitoring, and he has not participated in the game for a long time at the end of last season, and it will take some time to adjust. (Pei Li)





