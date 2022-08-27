Home Sports Henan players of the National Boxing Championships have a good harvest_Competition_Results_The third place
Henan players of the National Boxing Championships have a good harvest_Competition_Results_The third place

2022-08-27 07:04
Original title: Henan players of the National Boxing Championships have harvested a lot

News from this newspaper (Reporter Chen Kai) Yesterday, the reporter learned from the Henan Heavy Competitive Aviation Sports Center that in the 2022 National Boxing Championships (second batch) that ended in Shenzhen, Guangdong, Henan players played stably and won a total of 2 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 3 Bronze.

After 6 days of fierce competition, the male players Zhao Yikun and Zhao Mengyang of the Henan Provincial Boxing Team won the championship in the 57kg and 75kg categories respectively. Wang Xiangyang won the second place in the 63kg class, Dong Zhuangzhuang won the third place in the 52kg class, and Ge Shichang won the +91kg class third place. ; Female athlete Wang Jinwen won the third place in the 63kg category. In addition, our province players also achieved 6 fifth place results. The Henan Boxing Team also won the Sports Ethics Award in this competition for its good competition style. As the first national adult competition in the periodic boxing event of the 15th National Games, the Henan Provincial Boxing Team used advanced training methods and training concepts to improve the strength of the entire team. Under the guidance of Cuban foreign teacher Raul With a delicate and proactive technical and tactical style, this competition achieved the expected results and tested the results of the winter training.

It is also understood that the Henan boxing team has returned to Zhengzhou for the first time after the match, and the whole team has made active adjustments to prepare for the 2022 National Boxing Championships (third batch) to be held in Chongqing from September 7 to 12.Return to Sohu, see more

posted on:Henan Province

