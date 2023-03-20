Original title: The National Spring Swimming Championships won the Henan teenager’s 100-meter freestyle swimming into the 48-second mark

Henan Daily client reporter Li Yue

On March 19, the 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships kicked off in Qingdao. This event is also the first trial for the Fukuoka World Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games. On the first day of the competition, a total of 7 gold medals were determined. In the men’s 100-meter freestyle final, Henan teenager Wang Haoyu successfully won the championship with a time of 47.89 seconds, becoming China‘s first swimmer to reach the 48-second mark after Ning Zetao and Pan Zhanle Swimming third person.

The national record for the men’s 100m freestyle is 47.65 seconds, an honor currently shared by Ning Zetao and Pan Zhanle. Wang Haoyu, who just turned 18 in May this year, had a previous personal best of around 48.90 seconds. Regarding the improvement of more than 1 second in just one and a half years, he said that it was mainly due to the improvement in details. Some details of turning around have been improved, and after that, we still need to move forward step by step.”

Ning Zetao, Hou Yujie, Wang Haoyu, Henan men's short-distance freestyle top players continue to emerge, which makes Zheng Meng, the director of the Provincial Swimming, Rowing and Kayaking Sports Center, very pleased. affim. However, Zheng Meng also said that Henan's overall swimming strength is still relatively weak, and Wang Haoyu still has a big gap from higher-level athletes. Motivation and promotion of the same practice. Zheng Meng hopes that winning the championship this time will give Wang Haoyu more confidence to create better results in the future.

