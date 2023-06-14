Henry demolishes Lautaro – Tiscali Sport

L’Inter she returned to Italy without the Champions League, after the defeat in the final against Manchester City. The nerazzurri have great bitterness and many regrets for a match which, despite the technical gap with i Citizens, was played well. Inter not she only contained her opponent, she had a chance to win. Two chances that didn’t materialize in the second half, with Dimarco’s crossbar in the 26th minute and Lukaku’s header a couple of minutes from the end.

“He decided he should score, not Inter”

A few days after the defeat in Istanbul, the former French striker Thierry Henry points the finger at Lautaro Martinez. “I’m sorry, but in such a circumstance you have to cross. Not just once, but twice, three times, four times and five times,” the former Arsenal forward told the CBS -. The only solution you have is to cross. The action would have developed differently, now you have to sleep with this weight. Akanji let go of the ball thinking the goalkeeper would catch it; if Lautaro had bought time, he would have seen Marcelo Brozovic at the top of the area. Romelu Lukaku is with Ruben Dias, so it was difficult to serve him. If he had kept calm, then he would have seen Brozovic that he would have repeated on goal. But he decided that he should score, not Inter. You don’t always have to score, though; the team must score. Pep Guardiola was on his knees praying“.