Herbalife is the title sponsor of the Italian Artistic Swimming Championship – Sport Marketing News

Herbalife, a global company in the wellness sector, will also be this year title sponsor of the Artistic swimming absolute summer Italian championship, scheduled from Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 June at the Riccione Swimming Stadium. Herbalife has been alongside the for years Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) as an official supplier and particularly supports this event dedicated to artistic swimming.

Il Herbalife absolute summer swimming championship artistic will see the most promising Italian synchronettes competing who, starting from this competition, will also compete with a new one regulations for water sports already tested in Spain, Greece and Israel only for technical programs and applied in Italy also in free programs, which provides for a new codification of the different types of difficulty and new technical controls by the jury. During the Rimini competition, the best athletes will be selected to represent Italy in the most important international sporting competitions in artistic swimming, a unique discipline of its kind that requires great physical abilities, as well as timing coordination and mastery of underwater apnea.

This partnership confirms the link between Herbalife and the world of sport. For over 40 years, the company has been engaged both in the research and development of scientifically developed products for correct supplementation, and in the sponsorship of athletes, teams and sporting events all over the world. At the Italian level, since 2016 it has been alongside the National Olympic Committee Italian and champions ofItalia Team as an official sponsor. This important agreement began with the Rio Olympic Games, and was confirmed for the following editions up to the next ones Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Herbalife supports Italian champions such as Arianna Fontana, Arianna Errigo, Simona Quadarella, Giuseppe Vicino, Alessio Simone, Massimiliano Rosolino and has recently confirmed its role as Official Nutrition Sponsor of world champion Cristiano Ronaldo. As far as team sports are concerned, it is the official sponsor of the Futsal Division.

Thanks to an agreement signed with the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, it will also be Official Supporter of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. A partnership between the largest event that our country will host in the coming years and the global wellness company which is at the forefront of promoting a healthy life, based on high quality nutritional products and regular physical activity.