Herbalife is the title sponsor of the Italian Masters Championships in Riccione – Sport Marketing News

Herbalifea global company in the wellness sector that pursues the goal of helping people lead healthy and active lives, will once again be alongside young Masters as Title Sponsor of the Italian Summer Masters Championship Of Riccionein program from Tuesday 27 June. All the most promising athletes gathered at the Swimming stadium Of Riccione for two weeks of sporting events that will see the participation of the Masters ready to give us a show of the highest level in various disciplines.

From June 27 to July 2, Herbalife will compete alongside the Master in the Italian Herbalife Masters Swimming Championships. Next, the company will support ai athletes Italian Master Summer Championships and Herbalife Diving Propagandascheduled from 6 to 7 July and to follow again in the water alongside the most promising young Italians ai Herbalife Artistic Swimming Masters Summer Italian Championships from 7 to 9 July.

A collaboration, the one with the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN), which reconfirms the strong bond between Herbalife and the world of sport. In fact, since 2011 the company has been the Official Supplier of the national swimming teams of the various categories, from Artistic Swimming and Diving, to Cross Country Swimming, Water Polo and Lifesaving Swimming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

