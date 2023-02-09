The Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and Herbalife Nutrition, the world‘s leading company in the nutrition sector, announce that they have signed a partnership agreement intended to culminate in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Herbalife Nutrition Italia will support the Organizing Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games in a complex, fundamental and strategic project for all of Italy. A partnership between the largest event that our nation will host in the coming years and the global wellness company.

Rebecca Varoli Piazza, Country Director of Herbalife Nutrition Italia commented: “It is a source of great pride for us not only to continue to be close to the Italian Team with our products for sports supplementation, but also to be part of the most important in the world. In fact, the next Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will bring Italy to global prominence and we are all called to contribute to their success. We are ready and the partnership with the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation is the culmination of our commitment to the world of sport, aware of what it represents above all for the younger generations, as bearers of values ​​such as solidarity, loyalty, respect and ‘commitment, founding principles of any healthy society’.

“We are happy – said Giovanni Malagò, President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and of CONI – that Herbalife Nutrition Italia, which has always been at the side of sportsmen and already part of the family of the Italian National Olympic Committee, has decided to support the Organizing Committee of Milano Cortina 2026 by embracing the ambitious challenge of organizing a memorable edition of the Games. Three years after the Opening Ceremonies of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, this partnership marks another important step in the approach to the Games”.

For Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, “It is truly a pleasure to welcome Herbalife Nutrition Italia to the family of partners of Milano Cortina 2026, which has always expressed its passion for sport and the sharing of Olympic and Paralympic values ​​with its DNA. . Choosing the next Winter Olympic Games means choosing to join the biggest event that our nation will host in the coming years and, at the same time, support a path of growth and improvement that will leave an important legacy for future generations”.

The objective of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, in agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP), the Cities of Milan and of Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Veneto Region and the Lombardy Region, the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, is to plan, organise, finance and implement the Milan Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026. Established on 9 December 2019, the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation is led by the President Giovanni Malagò and the CEO Andrea Varnier. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the largest sporting event in the world, with an unprecedented media impact.