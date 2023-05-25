Herbalife renews the agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport Marketing News

Herbalife, a global wellness company, today announced the renewal of its sponsorship with international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. The agreement with Herbalife, signed ten years ago, in 2013, confirms the company as Ronaldo’s exclusive partner for nutrition, wellness and sports performance products.

“As we enter a new era for Herbalife, we are thrilled to have Cristiano join us in a partnership focused on a commitment to nutrition, fitness and a better life,” said Michael Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. by Herbalife.

Cristiano Ronaldo, considered one of the greatest players of all time, won 34 cups in his career: seven championships in England, Spain and Italy, five UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA World Cups, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. He is also the first player in history to score in five consecutive World Cups.

He has achieved numerous personal accolades, including five Ballon d’Ors, four European Golden Boots and two FIFA Best Player awards. He has scored more than 830 official career goals for club and national teams, holding the record for all-time top goalscorer in the history of men’s football.

“Herbalife has been an important part of my performance-oriented nutrition and has been helping me live to the fullest for over ten years,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “It is personally and professionally rewarding to be able to help other athletes around the world understand how nutritional products can support their performance.”

Herbalife sponsored athletes use the company’s products before, during and after workouts and games. As part of its ongoing commitment to improving sports nutrition, in 2013 Herbalife launched Herbalife24 CR7 Drive in collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, a drink specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of the football legend and athletes of all levels worldwide. the world.