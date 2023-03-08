Home Sports Herbert Fischer-Solms † – SPORT & POLITICS
Sports

Herbert Fischer-Solms † – SPORT & POLITICS

by admin
Herbert Fischer-Solms † – SPORT & POLITICS
Copenhagen, 2003, 2nd World Anti-Doping Conference

“I would like to assume that those who intended me to be honored with the Heidi Krieger Prize for anti-doping fights know me to the extent that they knew: Fischer-Solms was an independent, incorruptible person, and he will be too stay afterwards.”

Herbert Fischer-Solms, 2012

Journalism, German political sports journalism, has lost a great man, the best expert on German-German sports politics. It is on Sunday night Herbert Fischer-Solms died. He would have turned 76 in December. He shaped generations of journalists, including me. He was a mentor, critic, fatherly friend, smart, persistent, combative and always optimistic. Thanks for everything Herbert.

There are first obituaries from Anno Hecker (“The voice of sport on Deutschlandfunk”) and by Bianka Schreiber-Rietig (“A German-German Storyteller”). Herbert was a radio man, so here is Christoph Heinemann’s obituary, on the radio:

Let’s let Herbert speak. A mutual friend wrote me last night that this was one of his best comments. It’s always a typical comment for him. Summer 2012, already retired at the time, on the Drygalla case:

Jonathan Sachse shot a YouTube series with Herbert Fischer-Solms a few years ago – on Point Alpha. There could hardly have been a better place to sum up a long working life, wonderful. I highly recommend this lesson. Of course, Herbert also explains in it why he spent four decades in the Deutschlandfunk Fischer-Solms and even by his son Fiso. I’m sticking with it too: Fischer-Solms.

“On the road with Herbert Fischer-Solms”, 2013

And once again Fischer-Solms in the original: his speech at the award of the Heidi Krieger Medal of the DOH. A price that should soon no longer exist – also a piece of German-German sports history, with all its trials and tribulations before and after the fall of the wall, a never-ending topic. Tutoring, political and journalistic education from HFS:

2012_Fischer-Solms_Text_Heidi_Krieger-Prize_a

In 2006, Fiso contributed an interview with Wolfgang Schaupensteiner to our joint book “Korruption im Sport”, a sport network project. Much of it is still red hot:

Corruption-in-sport-2021-2006-copy-postponed

Do it, boy.

RIP.

See also  Suspended for Nazi tattoos, now the repentant boxer has decided to cover them: "I want to go back to the ring"

You may also like

GC suffers – and what Egli and Sforza...

The vaccine crisis is not over yet?Djokovic withdraws...

SALOMON AT MARCIALONGA 2023: 30,000 kg of CO2...

Champions League: BVB’s great anger at the referee

Foggia-Viterbese: the only firm point is always the...

2 eliminated against Chelsea

“From Now to Future” Hangzhou Asian Games Official...

Grimaldi Lines, partnership with CR Campania Figc-LND –...

Scattered considerations after Chelsea-Borussia Dortmund (2-0) — Sportellate.it

Terzić – “Had to change far too soon”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy