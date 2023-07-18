Hercog misses top place over 5 km

Jan Hercog missed a top place at the World Championships in Japan in front of the Momochi Seaside Park in Fukuoka over 5 km in the open water. The 25-year-old from Styria swam to 21st place in 56:52.00 minutes on Tuesday with an outside temperature of more than 30 degrees and a water temperature of 28.2 degrees.

Florian Wellbrock secured gold in 53:58.00. The German had already won the 10 km title in Japan. Silver went to Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri (54:02.50), while fellow countryman Domenico Acerenza took bronze (54:04.20).

Germany’s Leonie Beck won the women’s race, for her it was also her second title in Fukuoka. In 59:31.70, Beck won gold ahead of Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands (59:32.70) and Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha (59:33.90).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

