here are Giuntoli’s purges

Leonardo Bonucci will no longer be part of the squad Juventus. Yesterday evening the news was relaunched by all the press organs. Giuntoli and Manna spoke with the centre-back, explaining their desire to separate. It won’t be only Bonucci who leaves the Bianconeri. The management is working to try to lower the amount of wages and find the resources necessary to finance sustainable purchases for next season.

Bonucci away from Juventus: 95%

Leonardo Bonucci he did not expect to be excluded from the project Juventus. The player now has to decide what to do with his future. It must be said that on Instagram, the defender has published a story that portrays him while he is at work with the barbell to start preparing the next season in the best possible way with the words “keep doing”. Many have seen the defender’s willingness to try to change the management’s mind, but at the moment the chances of this happening are close to zero. The central, therefore, must choose how to plan his future. Termination of the contract at this point seems the most probable route.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 75%

According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comWest Ham reportedly made a first offer to Juventus of 13 million for Denis Zakaria. Juventus are asking for 18. The parties continue to negotiate because both have the will to close. It is possible that a new offer will be presented at the beginning of next week to try to successfully close the operation.

Pellegrini away from Juventus: 75%

Juventus want to place Luca Pellegrini. The full-back returning from the double loan between Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio could wear the biancoceleste shirt again. Lotito is in fact at work trying to find an agreement with Giuntoli. According to tuttomercatoweb.com, the full-back’s valuation is 8 million euros. There are also interests in the player from Premier League and Bundesliga teams, so his fate still seems far from Milan.

Arthur away from Juventus: 30%

The case related to Arthur is undoubtedly the most thorny. The Brazilian is back from a season with various physical problems in Liverpool, where he has never played. Second Sky Sport, the player could be an idea for Fiorentina as heir to Amrabat. At the moment this is only a market item, also because the Brazilian has a very high salary for the purple coffers. However, it is a track that should not be excluded a priori, given that at the moment there are few admirers of the player.

McKennie away from Juventus: 30%

Also McKennie it ended up out of pink. The American does not fall within the new course of the Juventus. The former Leeds could return to the Premier League, but At the moment he hasn’t received offers, while Galatasaray’s interest seems to have waned. In any case, even for his farewell, the road seems long and far from easy.

