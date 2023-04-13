The sports management agency EIS launches the “InfluEISer” project, the first team of vertical content creators on sport, created to increase the visibility of brands through social media campaigns and to train new generations of sports influencers.

Although sharing the same passion for sport, the social media champions hired by EIS all have unique identity characteristics. Among them are storytellers like “GP Showtime,” a century Gianpaolo Calvaresi, capable of aggregating over 2 million followers talking about fitness, calisthenics and motorsport; but also athletes still active, such as the “fashion jogger” Lisa Miglioriniwho has not failed to update his almost 3 million followers with the result at the last Berlin Half Marathon.

THE PROJECT FROM 9 TO… 0

9: the profiles that belong to the “InfluEISer” team;

8: the millions of followers who follow them on social networks;

7: the team’s average Engagement Rate on Instagram;

6: profiles that boast a fan base made up mainly of Millennials;

5: profiles that have sport as their first topic. Then there are fitness, fashion, family and travel;

4: the millions of followers who follow their Instagram accounts;

3: the controlled platforms: Instagram, TikTok and Youtube;

2: profiles that have a predominantly female fan base;

1: the profile that boasts an Olympic participation;

0: the risk of having fake followers.

NON SOLO INFLUENCER MARKETING

The “InfluEISer” project will not be limited only to the b2b market of influencer marketing. Strengthened by the credit that these nine digital professionals have managed to build over the years, an Academy will be opened to help other sportsmen or simple sports marketing enthusiasts perfect the use of social channels for marketing purposes. And the teachers will be the “InfluEISers”, who will be able to share their experience and their secrets.

EIS: A UNIQUE AND VARIED OFFER

EIS is the first sports management agency specialized in advanced planning.

The “InfluEISer” team joins the other sports teams that EIS has created to enhance the values ​​of its athletes and to satisfy the needs of the market: the “DiverEISty” team dedicated to the theme of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the ” EIS Adrenaline” to tell sport through extraordinary stories and the “EIS legend” team made up of 9 icons of Italian sport.

‹‹According to Influencer Marketing Hub, the influencer marketing industry is projected to grow to approximately $21.1 billion in 2023 and will continue to do so in subsequent years – points out Henry Gelfifounder of EIS – The reason is clear: with 92% of consumers trusting word of mouth with their purchases, influencers are becoming an increasingly popular way of marketing and building brand awareness. Us, accustomed to working with some of the most credible and reliable content creators, namely sportsmen, with the opening of “InfluEISer” we equip ourselves with a tool that is both distributive and training without equal in Italy››.