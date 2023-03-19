All football fans today are forced to deal with the economy, budgets, finance and the rules of law. In sports bars and social media we talk about capital gains as we used to talk about offside, financial fair play and investment funds as we used to talk about penalties. The series of five original podcasts”Football money”, starting from 16 March, produced by Radio 24 and Il Sole 24 Oretry to explain in a simple way what there is to know about modern football, its industrial dynamics and its future.

The authors, Charles Gentaconductor of All Summoned broadcast every day on Radio 24 e Mark Bellinazzoresponsible for the sports economics pages of Il Sole 24 Ore, will analyze the financial statements of football clubs over the course of 5 episodes, also delving into the issue of capital gains, and will discuss the need for clubs to have new stadiums to be competitive and the theme of nurseries and talents to flourish again, they will analyze the paradoxes of financial fair playthe Superlega case to highlight the opportunities, advantages and disadvantages for the national leagues and the ongoing clash between Fifa and UEFA, the rules of international football and finally the secrets of Transfer market with particular attention to the consequences produced by the deregulation approved by Blatter’s Fifa in 2015 and the impact of the reform desired by Infantino’s Fifa, to make, as the conductors themselves say, ‘the accounts in the pocket of the most popular sport on the planet’.

Among the guests: Gabriel Gravina – President of the FIGC; Lorenzo Casini – President of the Serie A League; Matthew Marani – President of the Lega Pro; Andrea D’Amico – Players’ agent.