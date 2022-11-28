Home Sports Here is John Elkann’s new Juve. Fans dream of Del Piero as president
Sports

Here is John Elkann’s new Juve. Fans dream of Del Piero as president

by admin
Here is John Elkann’s new Juve. Fans dream of Del Piero as president

The restart will be entrusted to Allegri and Cherubini. But without new capital increases, the January market will be dry

Juventus closes a legendary cycle (19 titles, including 9 consecutive championships) and immediately opens another one. If Andrea Agnelli, after resigning together with the entire board of directors, sent an email to the employees (“Victories are in Juventus’ DNA and since 2010 we have honored the club with many triumphs”), it was the turn of his cousin, John Elkann , turn the page.

See also  Giovinco: "Bad for Samp. Great experience in Toronto"

You may also like

World Cup in Qatar｜Japan loses to Costa Rica...

Juventus, Agnelli’s resignation: the social reactions

Japanese fans also called for money refund, and...

Maurizio Scanavino is the new general manager of...

After losing the game, Japanese fans pick up...

Agnelli’s letter: “When the team isn’t compact, it...

Juventus, letter from Agnelli: “Compactness has failed”

From the Premier League to the Japanese B,...

Juve revolution, the entire board of directors resigns:...

Rome, Tahirovic injury: muscle problem. He comes out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy