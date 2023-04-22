here is the birth plan, different taxes for singles and parents

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti – Reuters

After the silence of the first day, when he was given a technical plan to revive the birth rate in Italy through tax incentives, Giancarlo Giorgetti, called by the Senate to be heard on the Def, breaks the delay and confirms that the idea exists. «The demographic curve cannot leave us indifferent, we must imagine putting in place a shock action. I think it is above all the case to eliminate disincentives to the birth rate: we cannot tax the cbi who is single and who has a family with children in the same way because it is clear that the latter bears costs that alter the concept – so dear to many – of the progressiveness of the tax burden», explains the Minister of Economy.

But a priority for the government is also to continue with the cut in labor taxes, especially for low-middle incomes, a measure that should materialize shortly, assures the Northern League exponent, who goes so far as to contest even authoritative estimates: «I think it is something significant and not the 15 euros mentioned by the Bank of Italy, which I have the utmost respect for but whose sources I will check».

In short, the construction site is officially open. Of course, everything still remains premature because, as is known, the matter is particularly complex. Accounting limits and legislative aspects intersect, with various issues to be resolved. On the first point, the space is that obtained in deficit from the numbers of the Economic and Financial Document: 3.4 billion for this year, which will be used immediately for a new cut of the wedge; and 4.5 for 2024 intended to reduce the tax burden. Resources on which Parliament’s authorization is now awaited, which will vote next week.

There are several hypotheses piled up on the desks of the ministry in via XX Settembre. The starting point, which already strongly contains the financial impact of the project, is that the aid will be valid only for the newborns, given that the philosophy that inspires them is precisely that of “pushing” the contrast to the demographic curve which in the future throws strong doubts, beyond the possible contribution provided by immigrants, also on the stability of the pension system. The goal is to bring newborns back from the current quota, which fell below 400,000 units per year in 2022, towards the 500-600,000 target. The philosophy that inspires the dossier is that of not falling into what is defined as the Superbonus “trap”, that is, giving a great deal to everyone, ending up spending a lot and making little concrete moves. For this reason, even if various “schools of thought” are being compared on the merits, it is thought to modulate the incentives in a progressive way.

So the Irpef deduction (unless instead you opt for an alternative income deduction) would not be 10 thousand euros, but only 2,500 euros for the first child, which in general almost all couples bring into the world. Which would then rise to 7,500 euros (in addition to the first 2,500) upon the birth of the second child, for an average of 5 thousand euros each. So 12,500 euros for the third and 17,500 for the fourth child. Furthermore, it is considered important to attribute the relief to the mother, in order to favor female work, with the right for the woman, in the event of inadequacy and impossibility to enjoy the “full” measure, to attribute it to the spouse up to a maximum of 50%.

This is the path that the MEF intends to take to combat the demographic challenge. Obviously there are political implications of this match. Fdi, Prime Minister Meloni’s party, does not hide its perplexity about the fact that this idea was immediately fed to the media (Meloni wanted to present it to her): the fear is that the League wants to register the measures on the birth rate as – observes a source of the Brothers – has done on the front of migrants. At the Lega house, however, it is underlined that the proposal goes in the direction of a change of course, of a policy that looks more towards a moderate electorate and alludes to May 2 when, in the Northern League federal council, there could be something new on the position of the party in Europe. All inferences, for now. Meanwhile, encouragement comes from the Forum of family associations. «We welcome the proposals – says the president Adriano Bordignon -, we would finally pass from broths to steaks. A shock is needed to avoid demographic decline.

For the rest, the minister reassured health spending (it will increase over the three-year period, he says to those who, like Landini, denounce “unacceptable” cuts in the Def) and specify that a “rigorous selection” of public support will be needed. In fact, there are currently few resources. This is certified by the Parliamentary Budget Office: in the Def “conspicuous hedging resources appear to be necessary which appear difficult to find”, says the president Lilia Cavallari in the hearing, who mentions contract renewals, pensions, health care costs and also the tax wedge same.

In our opinion

THE REAL SCANDAL IS TO SCANDALIZE

The real scandal is that it still causes a scandal.

That a plan of tax support for the family and the birth rate can still be branded as “harmful and dangerous”. Even mistaken for a regurgitation of fascist culture, when similar choices have already been made in half of Europe.

Of course, the merit of the proposal made in recent days by the League is still to be deciphered. And random figures add to the confusion. But, please, at least on children, at least on the dramatic demographic winter, let’s avoid ideological conflicts and discuss horizontal equity and support for families together. It has been done – well and together – with the single check, let’s try it with the tax authorities too.