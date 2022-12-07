The “revs” of the black and white engine at Bruseschi are increasing, and not only because Udinese underwent an intense double training session yesterday, with tactical exercises once again at the center of attention, but also because Andrea Sottil had a another friendly match in the already rich schedule of tests scheduled so far.

Indeed, on Friday 23 December, Udinese will host Lecce in Friuli at 3.30 pm, in the remake of the recent championship duel on November 4th, when the 1-1 was brought about by goals from Colombo, in the 33rd minute, and from Beto in the 23rd minute of the second half, served by Isaac Success.

The test against Salento will be the third in a row to be played at the Friuli stadium, ready to open its doors this Saturday for the arrival of West Ham. The challenge to Hammers Londoners will be played at 3 pm and will precede by a week the one against Athletic Bilbao who will be guests at the Rizzi on Saturday 17, at 8 pm. Presale has already started for these two matches, both on the Ticketone website and at the stadium’s box offices open from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 19 (Saturday 9-13).

Udinese will play the last test before the resumption of the championship on 4 January at the Rizzi against Empoli in Cremona against the Grigiorossi on Thursday 29 December and it will be played behind closed doors at the Zini stadium.