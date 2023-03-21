According to a data presentation by Safebettingsites.com, Benfica’s youth academy is the most valuable youth football facility in the world. The site reports that its valuation of €670m puts it ahead of its closest competitors, Chelsea and Barcelona. The youth teams of the Blues and La Massia del Barca are worth respectively 630 million euros and 581 million euros.

Edith Reads of Safebettingsites says: “Benfica are setting the bar for talent development for other clubs around the world. He has created a comprehensive program that nurtures talent by providing vital industry knowledge at every stage of development.”

Edith concludes that the Benfica Campus exemplifies the role of innovation in producing some of the best young footballers in the game.

The path to stardom for Benfica’s young stars begins with a rigorous training regime which focuses on developing technical skills and tactical awareness from an early age. The program also focuses on physical conditioning and mental development, helping players stay focused and motivated throughout their careers.

Benfica Campus boasts an impressive infrastructure with nine training pitches. The facility has six natural grass and three artificial turf football pitches to emulate the environment of professional football. It also includes gyms, saunas, swimming pools and physiotherapy rooms. In this way, the club’s teams have all the resources at their disposal to improve their game.

