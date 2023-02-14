The Ferrari team has chosen Valentine’s Day to present the new one single-seat SF-23 who will participate in the next Formula One World Championship which will start on March 5 in Bahrain. The single-seater was presented with a ceremony at Fiorano, in the presence of the fans. Not a static presentation: after showing the pictures of the car the car was brought to the track by Charles Leclerc after “winning” the coin toss with your partner Carlos Sainz. “I’m impatient, but let Leclerc do the first laps”, the Spaniard’s words.

Ferrari red, but with more black in the livery

The new Ferrari is the heir to last season’s. No obvious revolutions on the single-seater preparing for the 2023 World Cup. On‘Ferrari’ lettering is back on the rear wing which had already won everyone over at Monza in 2022 when the F1-75s sported an ad hoc celebratory livery for the home race. Red is obviously the main color, but there is also room for the black that stands out on the livery of the 2023 single-seater: in fact, you can see the carbon fiber not painted in Ferrari red. No glaring revolutions, but many small innovations to make it as fast as it already showed last season, but more reliable and continuous.

Leclerc: “Our goal is to win”

“I can’t wait to get back in the car hoping to win the championship. Our goal is to win“, the words of Charles Leclerc. “We worked on the defects of the 2022 car to improve the new single-seater – added the Monegasque -. Winning is the primary goal, after last year’s second place I want to take another step forward. It’s really nice to have these fans here, enjoying so much passion. Fiorano and its fans also make this presentation special. I spent a lot of time on the simulator, training in different ways even outside Maranello. We even spent a whole day on last year’s car to regain our bearings a bit.” I can’t wait to start this new season. Second place in 2022 is a starting point after less than positive years like those of 2020 and 2021. The goal is to win, this is the motivation that drives me and the team every day. We worked on the defects of the last car – concluded Leclerc – to improve this new one as much as possible”.

Sainz: “I have a special bond with Charles”

“I have a special bond with Charles, I’m sure he will push us to victory“. These are the words of Carlos Sainz. “It’s really fantastic to be able to present the car here in Maranello with these fans – underlined Sainz -. Ferrari is the only team that can enjoy this atmosphere. It’s been a long winter, we’ve never had so much time to rest. We have analyzed the past season well, preparing well for the new vintage that awaits us. My relationship with Italy? Being Spanish, my cultural relationship with this country is already special, since I’ve been at Ferrari this bond has strengthened more and more. Charles and I have great chemistryWe have been working together for a while and, with the aim of winning, we will push ourselves as hard as possible.”

Vasseur: “My challenge is to bring Ferrari back in front of everyone”

The new team principal Frederic Vasseur he is confident. “Our challenge is to win and bring Ferrari ahead of everyone“said Vasseur. “Everyone’s aim is to get back to winning ways,” he added. I feel the enthusiasm of the people and everyone who works for this team, this event is the best way to start the season. A very intense moment, the most important thing is return to success and keep promises“.