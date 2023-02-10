A great championship in which they participate among the 60 not 80 teams divided into groups, with no permanent members. These are the contours of the new Super Leaguecontained in a Decalogue drawn up by the company A22 Sportsmanagent and published by The country which lays the foundation to work for redefine the project. Real Madrid, Barcelona e Juventusthe three clubs that are still actively leading the project, reached out to more than 50 European clubs and still aspire to create a major league to replace the Champions League and that it is managed directly by societyremoving the scepter fromUefa.

On this point, the ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union will be decisive, which in the coming weeks will rule to decide whether Uefa e Fifa abuse theirs dominant position as organizers of international competitions. Meanwhile, as the decalogue demonstrates, the Super League continues to work on creating a competition, correcting some of the points more controversial of its initial approach, starting precisely from the opening to other clubs. Meanwhile the others nine founders (Atlético, Manchester City, United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Inter e Milan) who have publicly renounced to continue the adventure, have not yet contractually separated from the project.

From a closed league with few permanent members, the Superlega now promises to become an open tournament involving between 60 and 80 teams divided into groups. Bernd Reichart drew up the “ten principles for a European football championship” to replace the Champions League. I’m in it openness to all of the tournament, the commitment and respect towards the championships nationalthe improvement of financial sustainability of participating clubs and the greater attention to the care of the competition and the players who participate in it to make it more attractive to young audiences. There is no shortage of sections dedicated to soccer femaleai fans and solidarity between clubs and institutions, Union European including.

“Lo last october we have started an open process of dialogue on the future of European football – he told the Spanish newspaper Reichart – Since then we have spoken with nearly 50 clubs and other players in the industry and the conclusion shared by almost everyone is that the foundations on which European football is built are seriously threatened. The time has come to make changes.”

The promoter in charge of the project commissioned by European Super League Company (ESL) aspires to create a new ecosystem in which the clubs themselves manage European competitions. The new Super League would guarantee a minimum of 14 games to its participants (at the moment only the finalists play up to 13 games), aspires to a competition that will effectively replace the current Champions League. To do this, it would create an entity that replace UEFA as tournament manager.

Clubs have been asking for one for years greater distribution of the income generated by international competitions, as well as increased participation in decision making processes on their formats. After the first announcement of the Super League on 19 April 2021 and the harsh reaction from UEFA, the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union will be decisive. The previous relationship of the Advocate General of the EU, the Greek Athanasios Rantos, was in favor of UEFA, which legitimized the organization and authorization of European competitions. The magistrate’s opinion does not have to coincide with the sentence that will be issued in the spring, but usually coincides with the80% sometimes. Without the support of European justice, the power to convince the Super League to attract clubs would be considerably less.