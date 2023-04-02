Of Marco Letizia

The choice to restart after the third red flag is one of those that will be discussed for a long time because it is full of (logical and regulatory) contradictions

Three red flags (red flag) in a Grand Prix had never seen before. In this sense, the Australian GP sets a record. But what happened in Melbourne is particularly different from what happened before for another reason: because two of the three red flags were waved within one lap of each other. And the final classification (podium included) was determined more by the race marshals’ choices than by what we saw in the closing laps.

It all starts on lap 56 (out of 58) when the second red flag arrives (the first occurred in the first laps due to the accident involving Albon) after the problem Kevin Magnussen: a rim breaks, he tries to get back into the pit lane on three wheels but leaves a sea of ​​debris. At this point the race could have ended earlier, but the race direction opted for a new line-up. And here, behind Verstappen and Hamilton who maintain first and second positions, anything goes. Sainz throws Alonso out and takes third place, the two Alpines are destroyed by a clash between them, Stroll on Aston Martin goes off the track as well as Hulkenberg, the track is filled with debris and there is a new red flag.

What do we do now? The logic, and also the regulation, would like the race to end like this with the classification order drawn up before the last restart, given that a full lap has not been completed. Alonso third and Sainz fourth, so to speak, and the two Alpines in the points.

But two aspects make us inclined for a restart. The fact that the organization does not like a GP ending up in the pits without a checkered flag and the precedent of the 2021 Azerbaijan GP when you restart on the 50th out of 51 lap. So here is the start, but with the starting order not of the classification after the third red flag, but after the second. With one small problem. The two Alpinewithdrawn, are unable to restart and therefore are put out of the final classification e the race stewards penalize Sainz’s Ferrari by 5 seconds, which in fact will take away his fourth place and take him to twelfth. And on this point there will be some discussion. In fact, if you decide to start again from the standings of lap 56 establishing that what happened after never happened, how do you sanction something that never happened due to a regulatory decision?

Inevitable the fury of Sainz: I better not talk now, but they robbed us. To clarify any doubts: under normal conditions, the penalty for Sainz was all there, but how can you sanction something that happened after a restart that you didn't want to take into account by regulatory decision? The extent of the penalty is also to be discussed later. minimal agree, but imposed in that situation of arrival becomes disproportionate. In any case, Ferrari then decided not to appeal. We did a good job, we had some bad luck with Carlos," he says Vasseur Red team principal -. Carlos wasn't to be penalized though, it was a racing accident. Sar. Stay for an impression. That, in the Ferrari house, the frenzy of overdoing it has also affected Sainz after Leclerc. And if the car doesn't restart, the situation can only get worse.