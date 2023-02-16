Home Sports here is the semi-automatic offside – Corriere TV
Eyes, ears, nose, shoulders, elbows, wrists, hips, knees, ankles, heels and even the big toe. These are the points that are detected by SkeleTRACK, the optical tracking system that will “mark” the players tightly in the stadiums. It is integrated with the Hawk Eye system – hawk eye – with 8 cameras in all stadiums, plus another 4 that will be supplied by whoever broadcasts the match. The ball and 29 skeletal points will be tracked for each match. The system guarantees to be perfectly integrated with the VAR and to be able to provide the tracing of the lines to be checked within half a second. We saw it at the just concluded World Cup, in Italy will debut on 18 January with the Milan-Inter Super Cup (which is held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), while for Serie A the debut will be with the start of the second leg.

January 11, 2023 – Updated January 11, 2023 , 4:22 pm

