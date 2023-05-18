here we are, sign at the end of the championship – breaking latest news

Derby on and off the field. After the double confrontation in the Champions League, which gave Inter the Champions League final, the two teams from Milan are ready to lock down their talents. If Milan enjoys Rafael Leao, who will soon sign a five-year contract with Milan, at Inter, it’s Alessandro Bastoni’s turn.

The renewal of the central defender is now almost a formality. The parties are very close, the agreement is one step away: the class of ’99 will sign a contract for the next five years for 5 million euros per season which may increase over the years. The time for handshakes, however, will be postponed until the end of the championship: it’s only a matter of time now.

The unofficial announcement of the renewal, on the other hand, had arrived in recent days from Beppe Marotta, CEO of Inter, who had underlined how the matter would be resolved in a short time. Sticks is a very serious person, a smart guy, well assisted by an excellent attorney. I am not confident but almost certain – and I use almost because I am not 100% sure – that a positive conclusion can be reached. There will be a conclusion: Bastoni will join Inter for the years to comeready to become a symbol of it.

