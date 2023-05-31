here we go!Romano: Dalot renews contract with Manchester United until 2028|Ten Hag|English Football|England Football|Football Players|Portuguese Football|Paris Saint-Germain|Diogo Dalot_NetEase Subscribe

Live broadcast, May 31st, here we go! Romano reports that Dalot has renewed his contract with Manchester United until 2028.
Romano said that he understands that Dalot has signed a new contract with Manchester United, here we go to confirm, and the official announcement will be made soon. The new contract is until June 2028, and Ten Hag very much hopes that Dalot will stay in the team.
Dalot is 24 years old and has played 42 games for Manchester United this season, contributing 2 goals and 3 assists. The player’s current turnover is 35 million euros.
