Live broadcast, January 23 According to reports from the well-known transfer expert Romano, Marseille is about to sign Verona player Ilic, Here we go!

It is reported that Marseille will sign a contract with Ilic until 2028, with a transfer fee of 15 million euros plus a floating of 2-3 million euros. The deal is only short of the final details, and Ilic will officially join in June this year.

Ilic is 21 years old. The Serbian midfielder has played 11 Serie A games this season and has 1 assist.

(tangerine peel is not orange)