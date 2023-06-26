Here we go!Romano:Chelsea signed 22-year-old yellow striker Jackson – yqqlm

Original title: Here we go!Romano:Chelsea signed 22-year-old yellow potential striker Jackson

Transfer expert Romano’s iconic Here We Go announced that Chelsea will sign Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, and the transfer fee will exceed 35 million euros!

It is reported that Villarreal accepted Chelsea’s payment slightly higher than the player’s 35 million euro release fee, but a better payment plan using installments. The club is arranging medical examinations for the players, and the personal terms have been agreed before.

Nicholas Jackson is 22 years old this year, a Senegalese striker with a height of 1.88 meters. Jackson joined Villarreal in 2019 and entered the first team in 2022.

Last season, Jackson played 38 times on behalf of Villarreal in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and sending 5 assists.

Nicholas Jackson’s turnaround price is 30 million euros. He made his national team debut in the first round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against the Netherlands. In June of this year, Jackson entered the national team again and sent 2 assists.

Nicholas Jackson is also Chelsea’s second summer signing after Nkunku. Before that, Chelsea signed Nkunku for 65 million euros, and the signing expenditure has exceeded 100 million euros.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

