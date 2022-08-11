Home Sports Here we go!Romano:Gomez will join Manchester City, the transfer fee is close to 15 million euros – yqqlm
Here we go!Romano:Gomez will join Manchester City, the transfer fee is close to 15 million euros

Here we go!Romano:Gomez will join Manchester City, the transfer fee is close to 15 million euros
2022-08-11
Here we go!Romano: Gomez will join Manchester City, the transfer fee is close to 15 million euros

Here we go!Romano: Gomez will join Manchester City, the transfer fee is close to 15 million euros

Live it on August 11. According to the famous reporter Romano, Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez will join Manchester City. Here we go!

Romano added that Manchester City has reached an agreement with Anderlecht, and the transfer fee for Gomes to join will exceed 10 million euros, close to 15 million euros. Signing will take place soon.

Gomez is a Spain U21 international who played 49 games last season, contributing 7 goals and 15 assists.

