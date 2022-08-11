Home Sports Here we go!Romano:Verona striker Simeone Jr. will join Naples_Serie A_Simeone_Romano
Sports

by admin
2022-08-11
Original title: Here we go!Romano: Verona striker Simeone will join Napoli

Live it on August 11. According to Italian reporter Romano, Naples has reached a comprehensive agreement with Verona on the introduction of Giovanni Simeone, and the player will soon sign with Naples.

Romano confirms with the iconic “Here we go” that Napoli’s deal for Simeone Jr has been fully agreed, the 27-year-old Argentine striker will soon sign with Napoli, while Petania will leave Napoli for Serie A Newly promoted Monza.

Simeone’s contract with Verona expires in 2026, and he played 37 times last season with 17 goals and 6 assists.

