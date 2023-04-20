here’s how the first two went – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

In 2003 the Rossoneri with Ancelotti on the bench beat the Nerazzurri in the semifinals only thanks to the away goal rule which counted double. In 2005, in the quarterfinals, the firecrackers against Dida gave AC Milan victory

Sar Euroderby for the third time in history, after those of 2003 and 2005.

The first dates back to 20 years ago. He was on the Milan bench Charles Ancelotti (now at Real Madrid and collector of triumphs everywhere) and on that of Inter there was Hector Cuper, who, after the Nerazzurri experience, has had no further exploits in his career. In 2003, like today, there was the Manchester final up for grabs. Il Diavolo had champions like Maldini, Nesta, Pirlo, Seedorf and Shevchenko; Inter had Materazzi, Zanetti, Crespo and Vieri (who did not play due to injury). Two draws: 0-0 at the Rossoneri and 1-1 at the Nerazzurri. Milan passed for the away goal rule, which has been removed for a couple of years. Shevchenko takes advantage, Martins equalizes in the 84th minute. Inter’s assault that found a super Abbiati who made a famous knee save on a Kallon conclusion. Ancelotti’s team was in Manchester, who then won on 28 May 2003 on penalties against Marcello Lippi’s Juventus.

Only two years later, fate gave Inter the chance for revenge. It was the year 2005 and it was the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Milan added Stam and Kak to its band of champions, always coached the coach from Reggiolo. Instead, the current blue coach was on the bench at Inter, Robert Mancini. Rossoneri won in the first leg with goals from Shevchenko and Stam. In the return leg, everything happened: when it was 1-0 for Milan, firecrackers began to rain on the pitch – one of which hit Dida on the right shoulder – and referee Merk was forced to suspend the match. UEFA intervened with a 3-0 win and Inter eliminated.

Now the interpreters have changed, but the two captains of the time will still experience this Euroderby as protagonists: Maldini the coach of the RossoneriWhile Zanetti the vice president of the Viale Liberazione club. But as far as the cups are concerned, there is not only the Champions League. The last non-league derby dates back to 18 January with Inter’s 3-0 win in the final of Italian Super Cup in Riyadh. With the nerazzurri who avenged the 2-1 of Milan on 6 August 2011 in Beijing in the same event. Without forgetting the Italian Cup: from the final on 3 July 1977 won 1-0 by the Diavolo to the semi-final, with Inter success, in 2022. Passing through the joys of Milan fans in the 1985 final and the 1998 and 2017 quarter-finals and the Nerazzurri in the 2021 quarter-finals, the match of the almost brawl on the pitch between Lukaku and Ibrahimovic. Now the two Milanese will meet again on 10 and 16 May: one will go to the final in Istanbul on 10 June against the winner of Real Madrid-Manchester City. And they will try to bring back the Champions in Milan.