In the light of Champions League quarter-final draws, the Lega Serie A has changed the calendar communicating advances and postponements and all the times of the championship up to the 32nd day (end of April). First the “Easter day” is revolutionized based on Champions League commitments. Inter (who will face Benfica), Milan and Napoli who will play the Italian derby advance to Friday 7 April. Also communicate the dates Italian Cup semi-finals which see Cremonese, Fiorentina, Inter and Juventus involved.
This is the new calendar:
28th DAY
Cremonese-Atalanta, Saturday 1 April at 3.00 pm*
Inter-Fiorentina, Saturday 1 April at 18.00*
Juventus-Verona, Saturday 1 April at 8.45pm*
Bologna-Udinese, Sunday 2 April at 12.30
Monza-Lazio, Sunday 2 April at 3.00pm
Spezia-Salernitana, Sunday 2 April at 3.00 pm
Rome-Sampdoria, Sunday 2 April at 18.00
Naples-Milan, Sunday 2 April at 8.45pm
Empoli-Lecce, Monday 3 April at 18.30
Sassuolo-Turin, Monday 3 April at 8.45pm
* Matchday rescheduled based on the Italian Cup
ITALIAN CUP: FIRST SEMIFINALS
Juventus-Inter, Tuesday 4 April at 9pm
Cremonese-Fiorentina-, Wednesday 5 April at 21
29th DAY
Salernitana-Inter, Friday 7 April at 5.00 pm *
Lecce-Naples, Friday 7 April at 7.00 pm *
Milan-Empoli, Friday 7 April at 21.00 *
Udinese-Monza, Saturday 8 April at 12.30
Fiorentina-Spezia, Saturday 8 April at 2.30pm
Sampdoria-Cremonese, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm
Atalanta-Bologna, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm
Turin-Rome, Saturday 8 April at 6.30pm
Verona-Sassuolo, Saturday 8 April at 18.30
Lazio-Juventus, Saturday 8 April at 8.45pm
* rescheduled based on European competitions and Coppa Italia
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: FIRST FIRST QUARTER FINALS
Benfica-Inter, Tuesday 11 April at 9pm
Milan-Naples, Wednesday 12 April at 9pm
30th DAY
Cremonese-Empoli, Friday 14 April at 6.30pm
Spezia-Lazio, Friday 14 April at 8.45pm
Bologna-Milan, Saturday 15 April at 3.00pm
Naples-Verona, Saturday 15 April at 18.00
Inter-Monza, Saturday 15 April at 8.45pm
Lecce-Sampdoria, Sunday 16 April at 12.30
Turin-Salernitana, Sunday 16 April at 3.00pm
Sassuolo-Juventus, Sunday 16 April at 18.00
Rome-Udinese, Sunday 16 April at 8.45pm
Fiorentina-Atalanta, Monday 17 April at 8.45pm
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: RETURN OF THE QUARTER FINALS
Naples-Milan, Tuesday 18 April at 9pm
Inter-Benfica, Wednesday 19 April at 9pm
31st DAY
Verona-Bologna, Friday 21 April at 8.45pm
Salernitana-Sassuolo, Saturday 22 April at 15.00
Lazio-Turin, Saturday 22 April at 18.00
Sampdoria-Spezia, Saturday 22 April at 8.45pm
Empoli-Inter, Sunday 23 April at 12.30
Monza-Fiorentina, Sunday 23 April at 3.00pm
Udinese-Cremonese, Sunday 23 April at 3.00pm
Milan-Lecce, Sunday 23 April at 18.00
Juventus-Naples, Sunday 23 April at 8.45pm
Atalanta-Rome, Monday 24 April at 8.45pm
32nd DAY
Lecce-Udinese, Friday 28 April at 18.30
Spezia-Monza, Friday 28 April at 8.45pm
Naples-Salernitana, Saturday 29 April at 3.00pm
Rome-Milan, Saturday 29 April at 18.00
Turin-Atalanta, Saturday 29 April at 8.45pm
Inter-Lazio, Sunday 30 April at 12.30
Cremonese-Verona, Sunday 30 April at 3.00 pm
Sassuolo-Empoli, Sunday 30 April at 3.00pm
Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Sunday 30 April at 18.00
Bologna-Juventus, Sunday 30 April at 8.45pm
ITALIAN CUP: RETURN SEMIFINALS
Inter-Juventus, Wednesday 26 April at 9pm
Fiorentina-Cremonese, Thursday 27 April at 9pm