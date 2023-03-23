In the light of Champions League quarter-final draws, the Lega Serie A has changed the calendar communicating advances and postponements and all the times of the championship up to the 32nd day (end of April). First the “Easter day” is revolutionized based on Champions League commitments. Inter (who will face Benfica), Milan and Napoli who will play the Italian derby advance to Friday 7 April. Also communicate the dates Italian Cup semi-finals which see Cremonese, Fiorentina, Inter and Juventus involved.

This is the new calendar:

28th DAY

Cremonese-Atalanta, Saturday 1 April at 3.00 pm*

Inter-Fiorentina, Saturday 1 April at 18.00*

Juventus-Verona, Saturday 1 April at 8.45pm*

Bologna-Udinese, Sunday 2 April at 12.30

Monza-Lazio, Sunday 2 April at 3.00pm

Spezia-Salernitana, Sunday 2 April at 3.00 pm

Rome-Sampdoria, Sunday 2 April at 18.00

Naples-Milan, Sunday 2 April at 8.45pm

Empoli-Lecce, Monday 3 April at 18.30

Sassuolo-Turin, Monday 3 April at 8.45pm

* Matchday rescheduled based on the Italian Cup

ITALIAN CUP: FIRST SEMIFINALS

Juventus-Inter, Tuesday 4 April at 9pm

Cremonese-Fiorentina-, Wednesday 5 April at 21

29th DAY

Salernitana-Inter, Friday 7 April at 5.00 pm *

Lecce-Naples, Friday 7 April at 7.00 pm *

Milan-Empoli, Friday 7 April at 21.00 *

Udinese-Monza, Saturday 8 April at 12.30

Fiorentina-Spezia, Saturday 8 April at 2.30pm

Sampdoria-Cremonese, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm

Atalanta-Bologna, Saturday 8 April at 4.30pm

Turin-Rome, Saturday 8 April at 6.30pm

Verona-Sassuolo, Saturday 8 April at 18.30

Lazio-Juventus, Saturday 8 April at 8.45pm

* rescheduled based on European competitions and Coppa Italia

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: FIRST FIRST QUARTER FINALS

Benfica-Inter, Tuesday 11 April at 9pm

Milan-Naples, Wednesday 12 April at 9pm

30th DAY

Cremonese-Empoli, Friday 14 April at 6.30pm

Spezia-Lazio, Friday 14 April at 8.45pm

Bologna-Milan, Saturday 15 April at 3.00pm

Naples-Verona, Saturday 15 April at 18.00

Inter-Monza, Saturday 15 April at 8.45pm

Lecce-Sampdoria, Sunday 16 April at 12.30

Turin-Salernitana, Sunday 16 April at 3.00pm

Sassuolo-Juventus, Sunday 16 April at 18.00

Rome-Udinese, Sunday 16 April at 8.45pm

Fiorentina-Atalanta, Monday 17 April at 8.45pm

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: RETURN OF THE QUARTER FINALS

Naples-Milan, Tuesday 18 April at 9pm

Inter-Benfica, Wednesday 19 April at 9pm

31st DAY

Verona-Bologna, Friday 21 April at 8.45pm

Salernitana-Sassuolo, Saturday 22 April at 15.00

Lazio-Turin, Saturday 22 April at 18.00

Sampdoria-Spezia, Saturday 22 April at 8.45pm

Empoli-Inter, Sunday 23 April at 12.30

Monza-Fiorentina, Sunday 23 April at 3.00pm

Udinese-Cremonese, Sunday 23 April at 3.00pm

Milan-Lecce, Sunday 23 April at 18.00

Juventus-Naples, Sunday 23 April at 8.45pm

Atalanta-Rome, Monday 24 April at 8.45pm

32nd DAY

Lecce-Udinese, Friday 28 April at 18.30

Spezia-Monza, Friday 28 April at 8.45pm

Naples-Salernitana, Saturday 29 April at 3.00pm

Rome-Milan, Saturday 29 April at 18.00

Turin-Atalanta, Saturday 29 April at 8.45pm

Inter-Lazio, Sunday 30 April at 12.30

Cremonese-Verona, Sunday 30 April at 3.00 pm

Sassuolo-Empoli, Sunday 30 April at 3.00pm

Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Sunday 30 April at 18.00

Bologna-Juventus, Sunday 30 April at 8.45pm

ITALIAN CUP: RETURN SEMIFINALS

Inter-Juventus, Wednesday 26 April at 9pm

Fiorentina-Cremonese, Thursday 27 April at 9pm