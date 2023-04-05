Of Monica Colombo

The poison in the tail. The incandescent match finale between Juventus and Inter has aftermaths that are struggling to run out. Meanwhile, it remains to be understood whether the admonition inflicted on Lukaku at the Stadium in the final match, when he exulted with a military salute with his index finger in front of his mouth, which is not new as a way of celebrating a goal, can be removed or not . By regulation, that of the Nerazzurri attacker was considered a provocative exultation, as such to be sanctioned. But the referee Massa, whose race direction overall at the top referees would not have minded, did not take into account two aspects. The first: Lukaku also cheered with Belgium in the same way, and therefore there was no provocation. The second: his silent lip captured by the cameras after the goal was the reaction to the insistent racist buu of which Lukaku has been the target since he positioned himself on the spot to beat the penalty. The exultation, the double yellow card and the expulsion.

Will the disqualification inevitably be confirmed? Most likely yes, unless there is a referee report in which Massa (who assessed the offense as a yellow card) takes a step back. Simone Inzaghi at the end of the game said: I hope the second yellow card can be removed as happened to Lookman. What is the Inter manager referring to? On 9 January 2022 during Udinese-Atalanta, the Nigerian Lookman was booked after having exulted by miming a pair of binoculars in front of his eyes – that is, miming his surname -. Doveri, interpreting the celebration as offensive because it took place in front of the fans of the home team, fined him with the yellow card. Which, however, contrary to what Inzaghi declared, was never taken away from the Atalanta player. On Thursday the sports judge will express his opinion both on the behavior of the Juventus fans and on the Inter player. See also Lazio, Cabral was not redeemed. But he could be back-Sport-Football

In the first case, the judge can sanction the conduct of the public or ask for a supplementary investigation. In the second if Massa nothing was reported in the report and not being able to resort to the television test to which one appeals only in the event of violent conduct, at the moment there does not seem to be any legal basis to push Inter to possibly appeal the sentence. Lukaku himself in a post wrote a clear: History repeats itself, now the League takes action. And a demonstration of solidarity promptly arrived from the tops of the A: The League expressed itself this morning with a note to firmly condemn every episode of racism and every form of discrimination. This was followed by press releases from Inter – which shows support, affection and solidarity for Lukaku – and Juventus, which informs that it is already in contact with the police to identify those responsible for the racist gestures and shouts on Tuesday evening.