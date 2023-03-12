Of Fabio Postiglione

The clashes in Germany, then the decision of the Viminale: sale of tickets for the away sector prohibited. From Frankfurt the appeal to the Tar (won) and finally the decision of the Prefect

Napoli-Concord Francoforte it won’t be just a football match. The eighth return of the Champions League at the Maradona stadium on Wednesday 15 March has become a diplomatic case. Today, March 12, the new chapter and it may not be the last. The prefect of Naples has banned the sale of tickets only to residents of Frankfurt. So, to recap. First the Viminale had banned the sale for the entire guest sector, then the Campania TAR had canceled the provision, freeing up the sale of coupons. And now the half-way decision: sale yes, but only to the Germans not in Frankfurt. But what happened? And why did the Interior Ministry first and then the prefecture of Naples block the transfer of the Germans? Here’s everything that happened.

From the point of view of public order, how did the first leg in Frankfurt go?



That it wasn't an easy game from the point of view of public order, this was already known from the draws. The ultras of Eintracht in Frankfurt are bitter enemies of the ultras Napoli. For two reasons. The first concerns the friendship that the Neapolitans have with two German teams: Borussia Dortmund and Monaco 1890. And for the twinning that Frankfurt has with the Atalanta ultras. The first leg was played on 21 February and injuries were reported in the city center the day before. The Germans looked for the Neapolitans who were in the pubs, waited for them and beat them. And that was the case in at least three cases. On the day of the match, however, the center was covered with stickers that offended the Neapolitans, written in Italian, probably the work of the people from Bergamo. Then there were clashes outside the stadium and some minivans belonging to Napoli fans were destroyed.

What were the consequences after the first leg clashes?



Thirty-three Frankfurt ultras were arrested for the clashes, in fragrance of crime. Then the German police, thanks to the images of the cameras, tried to identify the other thugs who tried to attack the Napoli fans on several occasions. The Digos agents tried to do the same, who also drafted a long report in which they explain what the risk was for the return match at Maradona.

Why did the Ministry of the Interior first and then the Prefecture block the sale of tickets for Frankfurt fans?



The Viminale’s decision was very clear: Frankfurt fans will not be able to attend the Champions League match at Maradona because it could cause public order problems and turn Naples into a battlefield. This is because there was the risk, as there was previously for Ajax, Chelsea and Liverpool away to Naples, of targeted attacks by ultras on the fans. In every point of the city. And then the Eintracht fans already have a history of guerrilla warfare in Italy, as in the match against Lazio in December 2018. But to this decision c’ statto the firm opposition of the German company which asked UEFA to have the provision withdrawn. They challenge Napoli for failing to respect the principle of reciprocity. 2,400 Neapolitans had gone to Frankfurt. And the same should have been for the Germans at Maradona.

What did the Tar of Campania establish?



The Regional Administrative Court suspended the ministry's provision of the Interior with which the away supporters were forbidden for fear of accidents. The ministry's decision was deemed disproportionate. Giacch ends up marrying the "zero option" – specified by the Tar judges – without considering the possibility of containing the feared risk with alternative and less invasive measures. Measures that, again according to the Tar, had already been taken into consideration, prepared and agreed, such as for example the accompaniment and control of all the fans in tow. Finally, the ban is not considered legitimate because it would punish all German citizens with a travel ban.

What did the Prefecture of Naples decide today in a committee for public order and safety?



The prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba has adopted a new provision, containing the prescription of the ban on the sale of coupons limited to residents of the city of Frankfurt. The measure was adopted – explains a note from the Prefecture – to prevent risks for the protection of public order and safety connected with the presence of Frankfurt fans in Naples. This, again explains the note from the prefecture of Naples, in consideration of the relevant and serious clashes that took place on the occasion of the first leg match of the Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples on 21 February 2023 and not limited to the Frankfurt stadium but which occurred within the ambit citizen.