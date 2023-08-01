here’s what happens now – breaking latest news

The B assembly reiterated its willingness to start as planned on August 19, but with an X and a Y in place of the names of two of the 20 teams on the calendar: who will they be?

Serie B tries to bring order to chaos. One thing is certain: the presidents of the clubs in the second most important league want to play on schedule. It should be remembered that the FIGC had suggested the possibility of postponing the start of the championship to wait for readmissions and to have a defined and complete roster. In essence, Serie B would have had to wait for the Council of State on August 29 and postpone the first three days of all the teams. A step that according to the clubs would have had consequences on the image of the tournament, as well as (above all) on the television agreements. And for these reasons the B meeting yesterday, Monday 31 July, reaffirmed its willingness to start as planned on 19 August, but with an X and a Y in the calendar waiting to give them a name: Reggina or Brescia? Lecco or (perhaps) Perugia? A situation that will be definitively made official, hopefully, with the Council of State.

So while waiting to know the 20 B teams, only the first three matches (those of 19, 26 and the midweek of 29 August) of the two readmitted teams will be postponed and probably also the fourth, which is scheduled for 2 September. The situation is increasingly delicate. What should we do, stop the championship for a year? We are stressed by this situation, which has created many problems for us. A shorter course of justice would be needed out of respect for the clubs, we must safeguard the championship, the words of Mauro Balata, president of Serie B. And again: The format cannot be touched. We have established the rules and everyone must respect them, but action must be taken to avoid further disputes: it is enough to suffer situations deriving from rules that need to be reviewed, we are taking charge of everything. For us, only sporting merit counts, referring to Lecco who won promotion on the field.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

