Smoothies, centrifuges, infusions and herbal teas: the liquid detox diet is a big rip off. It will certainly help you lose weight quickly (and in an unhealthy way), but it won’t ensure any benefit to the body, especially in the long run. here are the 5 reasons so it would be better to avoid starting this rigid diet.

Here’s why you should NOT start a liquid detox diet

1. You will struggle to maintain weight loss in the long run

Once the period of the diet is over, it is proven that the lost weight is regained very quickly. And, often, even a few extra kilos. This is because when you eat only juices, soups and juices, you put your body under unusual stress. As a consequence the metabolism is slowed down and, when we resume eating normally, we tend to accumulate more weight.

2. You always feel sluggish

Obvious: introduce only liquids into the body it makes you feel weaker. Especially since the protein and fat intake is very low. This will have a serious impact on your less energetic sports performance and on your endurance.

3. You lose muscle mass

Restricting the intake of protein in the diet causes an inevitable loss of muscle mass. Add to this that, once you lose weight, you generally regain it in the form of fat and not muscle.

4. A “liquid” diet is expensive

The products that are sold specifically for “liquid” and detox diets are very expensive and, in the long run, they cannot in any case be replaced by a normal solid diet. This is why, once again, it is not advisable to rely on this type of diet. On the internet, the price of a bottle of specific detox juice for a liquid diet is around 60 – 70 euros.

5. You strain your kidneys and liver

The body is not used to ingesting so many liquids. Because of this, the liver and kidneys are subjected to exaggerated strain which, in the long run, can lead to colic and other discomforts for the body. Furthermore, it should be remembered that this diet is not based on scientific foundations and is recommended by doctors only for patients who have to undergo specific interventions of the digestive system, such as colonoscopies.

