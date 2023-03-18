Home Sports Hermannová, Štochlová – D. Klingerová, R. Klingerová 2:0, Beach volleyball players Hermannová and Štochlová won the second match in La Paz
Hermannová, Štochlová – D. Klingerová, R. Klingerová 2:0, Beach volleyball players Hermannová and Štochlová won the second match in La Paz

Hermannová, Štochlová – D. Klingerová, R. Klingerová 2:0, Beach volleyball players Hermannová and Štochlová won the second match in La Paz

The Czech players followed up on the opening victory over the Finns Niina Ahtiainenová and Tara Lahtiová, with whom they had already secured a place in the playoffs. In the round of 16, they will meet the Chinese pair of Cheng Jin-jin and Lin Mei-mei.

On the contrary, Helena Havelková and Markéta Nausch Sluková did not start the season well. After a smooth defeat with the Germans Sandra Ittlinger and Karla Borger, the newly formed pair was not enough even for the seeded four Italians Valentina Gottardi and Marta Menegatti, to whom they lost 11:21 and 17:21, and the tournament was over for them.

Pro Tour Beach Volleyball Challenge tournament in La Paz (Mexico):
Group C:
HERMANNOVA, ŠTOCHLOVÁ (15-CR) – D. Klingerová, R. Klingerová (22-Austria) 2:0 (19, 17).
Group D:
Gottardi, Menegatti (4-It.) – HAVELKOVA, NAUSCH SLUKOVA (16-CZE) 2:0 (11, 17).
