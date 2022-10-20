In 2015-16, Max Allegri’s Juve on Matchday 10 was 11 points behind leaders Roma. Today, after the same number of matches, the distance from Napoli that commands Serie A is 10 points. A similar situation, even if lived in a different way from the Juventus environment. At the time, it came from four consecutive league titles, today from the first year without trophies after ten years of victories. But the way out can be the same, at least according to the words of Hernanes, who was in that Juve. “It was not the first moment of crisis I experienced in my career – says the Prophet, seen in Italy also with the Lazio and Inter shirts -. Experience has taught me that you just have to take more responsibility, give more in training and be careful what you do even off the pitch ”.