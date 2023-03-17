Great prestigious partners take the field with the BSG group for the first edition of 5 Padel Cupthe exclusive and inclusive tournament-event, scheduled from 17 to 19 April in the Principality of Monaco: title sponsor is HEROES, a young Italian brand of Padel, Beach Tennis and Streetwear clothing and equipment, founded in 2018 in Bologna and already very well known in the padel universe. Also many other important realities belonging to different product sectors are getting on board, thanks to the historic independent media center BSG, with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, which in synergy with Padel Media Communication and Excellere – all realities of the BSG Srl Group – has created HEROE’S 5 Padel Cup to celebrate the universality of this sport where inclusiveness, new recruits and women’s tournaments will be at the heart of the initiative.

On strong impetus from the organizers, HEROE’S 5 Padel Cup will be an opportunity to send an important message of inclusiveness through For All Padel Cup, one of the five scheduled tournaments, dedicated to wheelchair padel, a discipline that is starting to have its own history in Italy too and which has all the credentials to become a sport with social and competitive value, with the dream of a national team that can represent Italy in the world. During the gala dinner at the Giraffe of Monte Carlo, space will then be dedicated to a solidarity auction – in which sponsors and guests of the evening will be able to participate – which will feature the shirts of some of the most successful padel champions at national and international level. The proceeds will be totally donated to the NGOs supported by the initiative: Fight Aids Monaco, an NGO founded by Princess Stéphanie in 2004 and the Heal Foundation which supports the work of doctors, nurses and biologists who work daily in the care and research in the field of neuro- pediatric oncology.

“We are extremely satisfied to be present together with the BSG Group, our partner on numerous occasions, at this event, which confirms the great success of padel. This sport comes from several seasons of strong growth and is increasingly present at an international level, with many competitions and a large number of amateur players. Thanks to the many initiatives promoted, such as the For All Padel Cup tournament, this discipline can open up to new scenarios that are very interesting and stimulating even for us manufacturers of technical equipment” he has declared Marco Lolli, Director & Member of the Board di HEROE’S.

The three days of sports and entertainment meetings in the Principality of Monaco involve managers, athletes of various categories and VIPs. Among the already confirmed participants, some football players of the Monegasque Barbagiuans club founded by Albert of Monaco and led by his young nephew Louis Ducruet. Development and direction of the five tournaments – Business Padel Cup, Champions Padel Cup, Generation Z Padel Cup, Women Padel Cup e For All Padel Cup – are entrusted to a high-level team: Roberto Agnini, Technical Director of the padel section of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and padel coach in a wheelchair; Saverio Palmieri, women’s Serie A coach and Sky Sport commentator; Alessandro Tinti, padel player in the national team in the 2021 World Cup and for years at the top of the Italian padel and Simone Iacovino, a young Italian talent. Moderator of the event is Alessandro Lupi, Sky Sport journalist, Premier Padel and World Padel Tour commentator, passionate padel player. Dario Marcolin, DAZN Commentator and Italian ex-footballer, will follow the Business and Champions tournaments.

Promoted by a high-impact cross-media communication campaign, the HEROE’S 5 Padel Cup is supported by Sky Sport. RTL 102.5, as media partner of the event, will be present and will participate in the tournament by fielding two representatives of the first radio vision of Italy. Also Radio Zetabroadcaster of the RTL 102.5 Group and reference radio for Generation Zeta, will be present and will give the opportunity to 3 pairs of listeners, through a special dedicated contest, to participate in the entire event which will take place between Tennis Club of Eze – with padel, tennis and futsal courts for the exclusive use of the participants – e Montecarlowhere guests will stay in the prestigious Fairmont Hotel as well as experiencing other great entertainment initiatives, such as the evening at Crazy Pizza and the closing ceremony with gala dinner and awards at the Giraffeboth part of gruppo majesty Of Flavio Briatore.