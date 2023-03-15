Hertha BSC is moving into the future with 777 Partners as a new investor. It is a turning point after turbulent years around Lars Windhorst. Club boss Kay Bernstein settles accounts with the former investor again.

Hertha BSC can count on funding of 100 million euros from its new investor 777 Partners. This sum was confirmed by the CEO of the American company, Josh Wander, at the presentation of the partnership with the Berlin Bundesliga club on Monday. Wander did not give a timetable for transfers.

For Hertha, direct donations are fundamental to economic stability. “The entry of 777 is a central component of the licensing and to reduce the liabilities of the past,” said Hertha Managing Director Thomas Herrich.

777 Partner replaces Lars Windhorst as the main shareholder in Hertha BSC KGaA and takes over all 64.7 percent of the shares. Windhorst had invested a total of around 375 million euros in the club since 2019, but has now left as a partner due to discord. Wander did not provide any information about the payments to Windhorst required for the transfer due to contractual clauses. The investor receives two seats on the supervisory board of Hertha BSC & Co, KGaA, which now consists of five members. The new partner will also take on two seats on the company’s Advisory Board.

“Longing to rest”

Unlike Windhorst, the new Miami-based investor has a lot of experience in professional football. Since September 2021, the company has increasingly invested in football clubs worldwide from the first to the third division. In addition to the Paris suburban club Red Star Paris, the portfolio also includes the first division clubs FC Sevilla, Standard Liège, Vasco da Gama from Brazil, Melbourne Victory and the second division club CFC Genoa.

For Hertha President Kay Bernstein, the new cooperation is a turning point after turbulent years. The club boss settled accounts with the former investor, but also with the former club management. It is the day to “bury” the “Big City Club” label once and for all. The “megalomania of the past few years” is over. You want to work “humbly” and “focus on the essentials”. “The whole club has a longing to come to rest. We look forward to calm waters as we have important tasks ahead of us. The next tasks – women’s football, stadium, statute committee – are already waiting,” said Bernstein. Wander described Bernstein and Herrich as “the right people to run the club”.

In the third season in a row, Hertha is deep in the relegation battle. 2020/21 succeeded as table 14. nor the direct salvation, last season the club managed this goal via the detour relegation against HSV. Hertha is currently 15.